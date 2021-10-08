Marauders host NSIC power Duluth, looking to take another big step forward

Several players on Craig Bagnell's recruiting board are likely to play college football games in Bismarck someday.

He's hoping it's in the orange and blue of the Marauders, but in some cases, it might be in the maroon and gold of today's opponent, 19th-ranked Minnesota-Duluth.

Coming off its best win in several years last Saturday at Northern State, the University of Mary football team could take another giant step forward today with a win over the 4-1 Bulldogs not only in the standings, but potentially on the recruiting trail.

"A lot of the kids on our recruiting board have offers from Duluth," Bagnell said. "Duluth is Duluth. It's a great program.

"For us, this is a really, really big game. Teams like Duluth, Mankato, Bemidji, Augustana, Sioux Falls ... there are so many great programs in our conference. To get over the hump, you have to be able to beat the best teams."

The ties between the two programs go right to the top. Bagnell and Duluth offensive coordinator Chase Vogler played against each other in college when both were record-setting quarterbacks at their alma maters and remain friends today.