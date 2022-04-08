Marauders host first track meet in five years Saturday

It's been a long time since the University of Mary had a home track meet outside.

Just how long? 1,826 days.

Five years to the day from their last home meet, the Marauders host the Al Bortke Open today at the Bowl. Field and track events both start at 11 a.m.

The University of Mary has hosted several indoors meets in recent years, but it's been a while since they were out in the sun.

"It's very different. We have a great facility at the Community Bowl, it's just a matter of coming out here and making sure everything is ready to go," Marauders head coach Cale Korbelik said. "There's a little bit of a learning curve, but we're excited. It should be a really good meet."

There's been a lot on Korbelik's plate as he wraps up his first season as head coach, technically under the interim tag. The transition has went smoothly. The Marauder women placed second at the NSIC indoor meet in Mankato, Minn., while the men were fourth.

"It's really been a growing experience," Korbelik said. "You're trying to juggle a lot of things at once. You try to learn from your failures and grow and get better and I think you get more comfortable as time goes.

"I enjoy working with our athletes. We're learning together as we go, while trying to improve and continue to push the program forward."

Today's meet will feature six other college teams -- Minot State and MSU-Moorhead from the Northern Sun. NAIA schools Dickinson State, University of Jamestown and Valley City State will be in attendance, as will D-I North Dakota State, led by former University of Mary head coach Dennis Newell.

"There should be a lot of great competition. There's a lot of quality in every event," Korbelik said. "I think it's the perfect size so we'll be able to keep it moving and it should go pretty smooth."

The host team will feature plenty of quality.

Senior D'Andra Morris, who won the D-II national indoor championship in the triple jump in February, ranks in the top five in the NSIC in all three jumping events in the outdoor season. The Kingston, Jamaica, product is a six-time All-American.

The Marauders are stacked as usual in the middle distances led by five-time All-American Taylor Hestekin, of Scranton, N.D. Hestekin leads the conference in the 1,500 (4:36.77). Taryn Ceglowski (4:41.22) is second.

Reid Shiland of Sherman, Conn., tops the NSIC in the 800 (2:17.38). She's also third in the 1,500.

Elizabeth Acheson currently ranks second in the NSIC in the 400.

Ava Grimm is second in the 800 and third in the 400.

The Marauders are flush with hurdlers. Morgan Hertz tops the league so far in the 400 (1:03.20). Tereza Bolibruch is third in the 100 hurdles.

The Marauders also have the current Northern Sun leader in the steeplechase -- Abigail Jones (11:13.21).

Among throwing events, Faith Dockter of Ashley, N.D., is coming off a freshman season in which she won the NSIC title.

"We have a lot of people doing really well," Korbelik said. "It's definitely important to have depth when you start looking at relays.

"We also have some jumpers that are crossing over to doing some sprints."

Akil Howell is off to a strong start for the men. The freshman from Barbados ranks first in the 400 (49.07) and third in the 200 (22.45).

Isaac Huntington, a sophomore from Hastings, Minn., is the defending NSIC outdoor champion in the 400.

Jesse Kaas has the No. 2 mark in the conference so far in the 5,000 (14:56.07). Hayden Von Wald (triple jump) and Isaac Watson (pole vault) are currently third, respectively.

"We feel good about where we're at," Korbelik said. "There's been a lot of positive things happening, so hopefully we can keep it going."

