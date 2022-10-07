Marauders hit the road looking to build on first win

One thing was proven true after the Marauders' first win of the season Saturday -- they have two quarterbacks capable of winning games.

With starter Logan Nelson sidelined due to injury, backup Jesse Forknell rallied the University of Mary to a 27-26 win over Northern State at the Bowl. The three-touchdown, 264-yard performance earned the Fargo Davies product NSIC Offensive Player of the Week honors, not an easy award to get.

"He deserved it. He played really well against a good defense," said head coach Craig Bagnell of Forknell earning the Northern Sun honor. "The biggest thing for Jesse was in the moments where we really needed him to step up, he did."

Forknell might make his second career start Saturday in Duluth against the 3-2 Bulldogs. Nelson has practiced more this week than last, but is still feeling the effects of a big hit he took Sept. 24 against Minnesota State-Mankato.

"It's still a game-time-decision-type thing," Bagnell said.

Minnesota-Duluth has its own quarterback situation ongoing. The Bulldogs have played three QBs consistently. Logan Graetz, who started his career at NDSU, is more of a thrower. Garrett Olson does both and Kyle Walljasper is more of a runner.

Regardless, the Bulldogs are a run-first team. They average 222 yards on the ground. They also like trick plays and go for it a lot on fourth down.

"I have a lot of respect for their coaching staff," Bagnell said. "Coach (Curt) Wiese's been there a long time and they've won a lot of games."

That includes all 14 matchups against the Marauders since U-Mary went D-II.

Bagnell often talks about the NSIC being a matchup league. While the 14-team league presents few lay-ups, some are tougher than others.

This is one of those for the Marauders.

"With what we do offensively, Duluth presents a lot of challenges for us schematically," Bagnell said. "They're a little more exotic than other teams. They do a lot of slants, twists, picks. They have 11 guys running to the football on every play. We can't waste time going sideways, we have to get vertical."

Last week's win over Northern State was a three-phaser.

Forknell threw two touchdown passes to Colin Gapen. Defensively, the Marauders gave up zero points in the final two quarters -- Devin Beck had a team-best nine tackles. Plus, Ian Kopf blocked two PAT kicks, earning him NSIC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Film study had shown the trajectory of NSU's kicks came out low and hot.

"Our kick block team did a really good job," Bagnell said. "There was one other one we probably could have had."

Anything other than a one-score game today will be an upset. All five of the Marauders' games have been decided by eight points or less. The Bulldogs' two losses are by a combined 10 points, although they also have two blowout wins.

Bagnell "loves" the high noon kickoff and would prefer all games start at that time.

"We've had a good week of prep," he said. "I feel like we're ready to go on the road and play well against another good team."