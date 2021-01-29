Marauders hang on for wild win over Providence

For the first time in a long time, fans were in the stands for a college hockey game Friday night in Mandan.
The 300 or so University of Mary partisans got a game, too.
Firmly in Marauder control at 3-0 entering the third period, all heck broke lose in the final 20 minutes, but it was the home team squeaking out a 5-4 win, their 19th victory in 23 games this season.
"Yeah, crazy, right?" U-Mary head coach Dan Huntley said. "We might have got a little comfortable, kind of lost our edge and made a few mistakes and they took advantage of it."
The Marauders have played 47 ACHA Division II teams in Mandan, losing just once. Providence is that one.
"They have a quality program. Good players and we kind of left the door open a little bit for them," Huntley said. "There's nothing wrong with us having to play 60 minutes. Now, we need to play 60 better than we did tonight, but it's still a good learning experience."
Alex Flicek had another banner night for the Marauders. The Century High product assisted on three of the four U-Mary goals and scored the game-winner -- a big boomer from the left dot at the 13:49 mark of the final period. The goal gave the Marauders a 5-3 lead at the time.
"The kid's amazing," Huntley said of Flicek. "All he does is score game-winning goals."
The Argos (3-2) made it 5-4 with 31 seconds left. With the extra skater on the ice, and goalie Tristan Lewis off, Ty Alger poked in a rebound to make it 5-4.
Providence continued to pressure late, but the Marauders were able to prevail.
Taylor McCall, Huntley Hinz and Will Wright scored three consecutive goals to knot the game at 3-all with 6:33 left in the game.
The Marauders, however, had a quick answer. Flicek fed a perfect pass to the tape of Zach Garrett, who banged it in just 10 seconds after Providence had tied it.
Flicek was right back at it. Just 12 seconds later, he whistled a laser past Lewis to make it 5-3.
"We had really good moments. A lot of guys chipped in. Just not as consistent over 60 minutes as we need to be," Huntley said.
Garrett had two goals for the Marauders. The second, off a feed from Johnny Witzke, made it 3-0 at the 6:47 mark of the second period. The Marauders were up a man on the play.
The second goal by the home squad came short-handed.
Seth Cushing, the Marauders' leading goal scorer, broke free and went top shelf on a backhand over Lewis to make it 2-0.
Cyril Nagurski broke the seal, making it 1-0 Marauders at 9:30 of the first period on a blast just from just inside the blue line. Riley Scanlon got an assist.
Kyle Haden stopped all 19 shots he faced in the first two periods, before the Argos broke through in the third. Both goalies were credited with 28 saves.
The two teams meet again tonight at 7. The first 300 fans to show up get in for free.
"It was great to have some people back in the stands and with the music going there was life in the rink. It was fun," Huntley said. "Just being able to have the little sense of normal back is a good thing for everyone."
