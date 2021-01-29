Marauders hang on for wild win over Providence

For the first time in a long time, fans were in the stands for a college hockey game Friday night in Mandan.

The 300 or so University of Mary partisans got a game, too.

Firmly in Marauder control at 3-0 entering the third period, all heck broke lose in the final 20 minutes, but it was the home team squeaking out a 5-4 win, their 19th victory in 23 games this season.

"Yeah, crazy, right?" U-Mary head coach Dan Huntley said. "We might have got a little comfortable, kind of lost our edge and made a few mistakes and they took advantage of it."

The Marauders have played 47 ACHA Division II teams in Mandan, losing just once. Providence is that one.

"They have a quality program. Good players and we kind of left the door open a little bit for them," Huntley said. "There's nothing wrong with us having to play 60 minutes. Now, we need to play 60 better than we did tonight, but it's still a good learning experience."

Alex Flicek had another banner night for the Marauders. The Century High product assisted on three of the four U-Mary goals and scored the game-winner -- a big boomer from the left dot at the 13:49 mark of the final period. The goal gave the Marauders a 5-3 lead at the time.