Marauders finish seven-game gauntlet against 12th-ranked Sioux Falls

On paper, the first seven games on the schedule for the University of Mary football team were a meat grinder.

It has proved that way on the field.

Including 6-0 and 12th-ranked Sioux Falls today, the Marauders' Northern Sun opponents are 30-12 far this season. Until last week's lopsided loss at Minnesota-Duluth, the Marauders had a chance to win them all.

"It's a good league, a competitive league," Marauders' head coach Craig Bagnell said. "We feel like we're eight plays from flipping our record."

After today's 2 p.m. kickoff against Sioux Falls at the Bowl, the schedule relents. The Marauders' last four games are against MSU-Moorhead (2-4), Concordia-St. Paul (0-6), Minot State (0-6) and Bemidji State (4-2). The first and last of those are at the Bowl, the middle two on the road.

"Football and coaching can be the most exhilarating (profession), but also the most challenging," Bagnell said. "Our players are frustrated, our coaches are frustrated, but they've handled it well in the meeting room, in the weight room and at practice. It has prevented us from preparing well."

Sioux Falls could be the best team in the 14-team NSIC. The Cougars have few, if any, weaknesses. They rank second in scoring (34.2) and second in points allowed (17.7).

Up front defensively, Sioux Falls is stacked.

"Their D-line group could play for a lot of FCS programs," Bagnell said.

Zach Durfee leads the league in sacks with nine. He gets plenty of help. Sioux Falls played 12 different D-linemen in last week's 35-14 win over Southwest Minnesota State, which had lost just once previously.

"We can't turn the ball over, first and foremost," Bagnell said. "We have to be able to run the ball. We can't sit back and throw it 95 times."

The Marauders (1-5) got off to a slow start last week against Minnesota-Duluth, digging a 21-0 hole. Turnovers and other mistakes contributed.

Sioux Falls has to of the top tailbacks in the NSIC. Thuro Reisdorfer has 746 yards rushing in six games. Landon Freeman has over 400. Both average nearly seven yards per carry. Reisdorfer's 11 rushing touchdowns are four more than anybody else in the league.

"They run the ball a lot and they're really good at it," Bagnell said. "Pursuit and tackling (are key). We can't get knocked off the ball."

The Marauders have been able to run the ball at times. Dave Small Jr. has 383 yards on the ground and his six touchdowns are tied for third-most in the conference. Gabe Levy is averaging 5.7 yards per carry on 32 attempts.

Holding Sioux Falls to anything near 30 would be a feat. They've scored under 31 just once.

The Marauders are ninth in scoring offesnse, just a tick under 24 points per game. Quarterback Logan Nelson has battled injuries the past few weeks, but Bagnell said "hopefully he'll be able to go." If not, Jesse Forknell gets the call.

"We're going to find out how resilient we are," Bagnell said. "We have to play much better than we did against Duluth."