Marauders fall to top-ranked St. Cloud State

No. 1-ranked St. Cloud State won decisively on the scoreboard, but the University of Mary put up a respectable showing Thursday night.

In the Northern Sun wrestling opener for both teams, the Marauders had just one win against the premier D-II team in the land, but were competitive in several matches in a 31-3 loss at McDowell Activity Center.

Max Bruss, up two weight classes from his freshman season two years ago, defeated Devin Donovan 1-0 in the 174-pound match for the Marauders. Bruss, from DePere, Wisconsin, redshirted last season after a 25-win campaign in 2018-19.

The 10-match dual was pin-free. Just one tilt ended early. At 125 pounds, the Huskies got a technical fall from Paxton Creese early in the third period.

Braydon Huber, Matt Kaylor and Laken Boese all had narrow losses.

At 165, Devin Fitzpatrick edged Huber 6-3. Huber was ranked fifth in the national preseason poll at 157.

Kaylor, a redshirt freshman from Legacy, went toe-to-toe with Noah Ryan at 197 before falling 6-3.

Laken Boese, a Bismarck High sophomore, lost 5-2 at 133 to Sam Spencer.