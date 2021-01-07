 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marauders fall to top-ranked St. Cloud State

Marauders fall to top-ranked St. Cloud State

{{featured_button_text}}

No. 1-ranked St. Cloud State won decisively on the scoreboard, but the University of Mary put up a respectable showing Thursday night.

In the Northern Sun wrestling opener for both teams, the Marauders had just one win against the premier D-II team in the land, but were competitive in several matches in a 31-3 loss at McDowell Activity Center.

Max Bruss, up two weight classes from his freshman season two years ago, defeated Devin Donovan 1-0 in the 174-pound match for the Marauders. Bruss, from DePere, Wisconsin, redshirted last season after a 25-win campaign in 2018-19.

The 10-match dual was pin-free. Just one tilt ended early. At 125 pounds, the Huskies got a technical fall from Paxton Creese early in the third period.

Braydon Huber, Matt Kaylor and Laken Boese all had narrow losses.

At 165, Devin Fitzpatrick edged Huber 6-3. Huber was ranked fifth in the national preseason poll at 157.

Kaylor, a redshirt freshman from Legacy, went toe-to-toe with Noah Ryan at 197 before falling 6-3.

Laken Boese, a Bismarck High sophomore, lost 5-2 at 133 to Sam Spencer.

St. Cloud State, winners of four the last five NCAA Division II national titles including the last two, picked up extra points with majors at 149 and heavyweight.

The Marauders are back in action Thursday, Jan. 14, traveling to Marshall, Minnesota to face Southwest Minnesota State at 7 p.m.

mb

Bruss

St. Cloud State 31, U-Mary 3

157: Jared Head, SCSU def. Anthony Velazquez, 11-4.

165: Devin Fitzpatrick, dec. Braydon Huber, 6-3.

174: Max Bruss, UM dec. Devin Donovan, 1-0.

184: William Pitzner, SCSU, def. Grant Litke, 7-1.

197: Noah Ryan, SCSU dec. Matt Kaylor, 6-3.

285: Kameron Teacher, SCSU major dec. Emmitt Brooks, 14-3.

125: Paxton Creese, SCSU tech. fall Jeremy Leintz, 19-2 (5:18).

133: Sam Spencer, SCSU dec. Laken Boese, 5-2.

141: Joey Bianchini, SCSU dec. Logan Mahoney, 12-5.

149: Garrett Aldrich, SCSU major dec. Trevor Fauver, 12-4.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News