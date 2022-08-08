Marauders embrace higher expectations as fall camp kicks off

Fall camp opened Monday morning under bright sunshine at the Bowl for the University of Mary football team.

The high, blue sky was metaphorical for a program seemingly on the rise.

After going 6-49 combined the previous five seasons, the Marauders went 4-7 last fall, with four of their losses by a touchdown or less.

Even more encouraging, the Marauders started the new season Monday with 20 seniors on the roster. In the Northern Sun, pretty much only old teams win.

Additionally, the Marauders return nine starters on offense, seven on defense and their kicker (Kevin Powell).

Still, plenty of work remains, even with a veteran squad.

"We were 4-7 last year. We don't need any more motivation then that," Marauders head coach Craig Bagnell said.

The Marauders hit the toasty Bowl turf running on Monday. About 70 players were in Bismarck for captain-led practices all summer.

They were usually well fed after practices, too.

The Marauders secured a grant of more than $12,000 from the North Dakota Beef Commission for all kinds of products to fuel up after workouts, or for supper.

"Our guys had beef jerky sticks after workouts. Chocolate milk. We had barbecues in the summer time. We were educating them on how to cook burgers, how to make food," Bagnell said. "It was a good teaching thing."

Michael Silbernagel, strength and conditioning guru for the Marauders, also got a big tip of the cap from Bagnell.

"Coach Silby I think is one of the best in the business," Bagnell said. "You look at some of our guys, you're like, 'OK, they look different.'"

Nobody could stop the Marauders' high-powered offense last season and almost everyone is back.

The Marauders return All-Americans at quarterback (Logan Nelson) and wide receiver (Danny Kittner). Dave Small Jr. is a bowling-ball running back with speed. The offensive line has stalwarts Drake Lalim, Sam Harris, Melvin Hudson and Conner Paul to pave the way.

Defensively, the Marauders' secondary is stacked with the Gibson twins -- Ty'Rese and Ty’Rhae -- back to man the corners. Hard-hitting safety Tylen Small, last season's leading tackler, is wearing No. 7. He was 17 last season.

The middle of coordinator Ben Davis' defense is manned by linebackers Nate Eschleman (47 tackles in 2021), Devyn Charles (31) and Legacy High's Devin Beck (31).

Snaps are up for grabs along the D-Line, but returning sophomore Tanner Vaughan (6-3, 255) looks the part and had 2.5 sacks last season as a freshman.

Despite all the returning talent, and loftier expectations, Bagnell said there's plenty of work to be done.

"You never stop learning. Guys in the NFL never stop learning. I will never know all of football, there's no way," Bagnell said. "The reality of it is, if we focus on the things we can control, if we handle our business the way we're supposed to, that will give us the opportunity to reach our goals.

"But we can't waste a practice. We can't waste a meeting. We can't waste a lift. We can't waste a training table session. We can't waste a meal. All of those things play into giving ourselves the best chance to meet the expectations we have for this season."

Marauders' practices are open to the public. Practices run from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Mondays-Thursdays at the Bowl, and Fridays at the University of Mary. Their first game of the season is Sept. 3 at the Bowl against Wayne State.