Marauders earn sweep of Minot State for first home win since 2018

Coming back for a fifth season was an easy call for Natalia Cruz.

The desire to compete still burns bright for the University of Mary's versatile 5-foot-9 senior from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Cruz clubbed nine kills as the Marauders swept Minot State Monday night at the MAC for the first home volleyball win for the University of Mary since Oct. 26, 2018. It took just one hour and 14 minutes.

"Wow, it feels amazing," said Cruz, who plays all the way around for the Marauders. "I took my fifth year for a reason. I still have that passion and I really wanted to play with these girls. They give everything. We're a team."

The Marauders did not allow the Beavers to get 20 points in any set, winning 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 to earn their first Northern Sun victory of the season.

"Our conference is so difficult. There are no easy matches. This wasn't an easy match. Minot was really fighting for it. They wanted it too," Cruz said. "We're just happy to get this win and now we have to build on it."

The Marauders led from start to finish in each set in front of an enthusiastic home crowd at the MAC.