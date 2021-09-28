Marauders earn sweep of Minot State for first home win since 2018

Coming back for a fifth season was an easy call for Natalia Cruz.
The desire to compete still burns bright for the University of Mary's versatile 5-foot-9 senior from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Cruz clubbed nine kills as the Marauders swept Minot State Monday night at the MAC for the first home volleyball win for the University of Mary since Oct. 26, 2018. It took just one hour and 14 minutes.
"Wow, it feels amazing," said Cruz, who plays all the way around for the Marauders. "I took my fifth year for a reason. I still have that passion and I really wanted to play with these girls. They give everything. We're a team."
The Marauders did not allow the Beavers to get 20 points in any set, winning 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 to earn their first Northern Sun victory of the season.
"Our conference is so difficult. There are no easy matches. This wasn't an easy match. Minot was really fighting for it. They wanted it too," Cruz said. "We're just happy to get this win and now we have to build on it."
The Marauders led from start to finish in each set in front of an enthusiastic home crowd at the MAC.
"It was a great environment. We knew it would be playing our in-state rival in our home gym," Marauders head coach Abby Pollart said. "Our fans got after it and we gave them something to cheer about."
Nehkyah Ellis served two of the Marauders' nine aces in the match early in the opening set as the home team raced to an early 6-1 edge.
Emily Torborg finished the first set with one of her three aces and setter Kameron Selvig did the same to put the Marauders ahead 2-0. Ellis and Torborg each finished with three aces. Selvig had two and Kaia Lill one.
"We do have good servers," Pollart said. "As long as we serve aggressively and consistently, it does put us in really good position."
The Marauders were strong up front for the second straight match. Bailey Harms had three solo blocks, including one to set up match point at 24-17. On the ensuing point, Harms finished it, finding the middle open to seal the deal.
The Beavers had rallied to tie the third set on a kill by Alexandra Koontz at 18-all, but two errors by the Beavers and another ace from Torborg put the Marauders back in command.
"I thought we played well within our game plan for the most part," Pollart said. "It probably wasn't the prettiest win, but an ugly win is still a win, especially in our conference."
Ellis added nine kills and six digs to go with her three aces. Harms and Kennedy Drewis added six kills each. Torborg terminated four times. Selvig dished out 21 assists. Lill had 13.
Defensively, Kaia Sueker had 11 digs for the Marauders.
Cruz, who plans to attend physical therapy school next year, said not letting the Beavers hang around was a step in the right direction.
"We've had some matches where we come out in the beginning and fight, fight, fight, but at the end we kind of die off," she said. "We have to learn how to finish when we're in that position. That's big for us. That's the next step we need to take."
Cruz is confident they will.
They get two more chances this weekend against tough opponents, starting Friday night at 6 p.m. against Wayne State, one of six nationally-ranked NSIC teams. Wayne State currently sits No. 7 in the NCAA Division II top 25 poll. Saturday, Augustana (7-3) is here for a 2 p.m. tilt.
"This is the most talented team we've had in a long time, I think," Cruz said. "If we keep putting ourselves in position to win, we'll break through. I'm confident we can do that."
Belief is a big part of it.
"We can build leads, establish that and push ahead. It's just a matter of making sure our knowledge of that and belief in that is louder than the knowledge between our ears sometimes," Pollart joked. "We're capable of doing that, certainly, and tonight was a step in the right direction."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com