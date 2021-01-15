 Skip to main content
Marauders drop pair of basketball games

The shots weren’t falling for the University of Mary.

Cold shooting cost the Marauders in a 60-41 non-conference loss to St. Cloud State on Friday night at the McDowell Activity Center.

The Marauders connected on only 34 percent (15 of 44) of their field goal attempts, and just 18 percent (2 for 11) in the final quarter as the Huskies pulled away.

Katrina Theis scored 13 points, Nikki Kilboten 11 and Brehna Evans 10 for St. Cloud State (3-2, 1-1 NSIC). The Huskies outscored the Marauders 21-10 in the second quarter to take a 32-21 halftime lead and pulled away late, outscoring the hosts 15-6 in the fourth quarter to pick up their second win in three games against the Marauders this season.

Lexie Schneider led U-Mary (1-2, 1-1 NSIC) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Macy Williams and Lauren Rotunda added 11 apiece.

The teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Men

UMD 72, U-Mary 50

Minnesota-Duluth shot 52 percent from the field in the first half, storming out to a 37-19 lead, en route to a 72-50 NSIC victory over the Marauders.

Drew Blair and Joshua Brown combined for 36 points and eight of the Bulldogs’ nine 3-pointers. Blair posted a game-high 20 points and Brown 16, with each of them hitting four from beyond the stripe.

Two other players hit double figures for the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 NSIC) – Austin Andrews with 14 and Charlie Katona with 11.

UMD shot 49 percent (29 for 59) for the game, while U-Mary connected on only 28.8 percent (17 for 59).

Trever Kaiser led U-Mary (1-4, 1-2 NSIC) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Matthew Kreklow had a team-high 10 rebounds.

The two teams meet again at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Men

Minnesota-Duluth 75, U-Mary 50

U-Mary;19;31;-;50

UMD;37;35;-;72

U-MARY: Trever Kaiser 12, Wyatt Carr 5, Josh Sipes 5, Glenn Jordan 4, Matthew Kreklow 3, Deven Franks 6, Treyton Mattern 5, Kam Warrens 4, Davids Atelbauers 4, Regan Tollefson 2. Totals: 17-59 FG, 11-16 FT.

MINNESOTA-DULUTH: Drew Blair 20, Joshua Brown 16, Austin Andrews 14, Charlie Katona 11, Zach Lea 4, Peter Soumis 3, Cole Nicholson 2, Mason Steffen 2. Totals: 29-59 FG, 5-12 FT.

Three-pointers: UM 5 (Kaiser 2, Carr 1, Sipes 1, Mattern 1), UMD 9 (Blair 4, Brown 4 Soumis 1). Fouls: UM 14, UMD 17. Fouled out: None.

Records: U-Mary 1-4, 1-2 NSIC; UMD 2-0, 1-0 NSIC.

Women

St. Cloud State 60, U-Mary 41

SCSU;11;32;45;60

U-Mary;11;21;35;41

ST. CLOUD STATE: Nikki Kilboten 11, Brehna Evans 10, Tori Wortz 8, Caitlyn Peterson 8, Erin Navratil 5, Katrina Theis 13, Kelsey Peschel 3, Morgan Draheim 1, Courtney Freeberg 1. Totals: 24-54 FG, 8-15 FT.

U-MARY: Lexie Schneider 12, Macy Williams 11, Lauren Rotunda 11, Claire Borot 3, Zoe Velde 2, Carly Kottsick 1, Hallie Schweitzer 1. Totals: 15-44 FG, 7-11 FT.

Three-pointers: SCSU 4 (Evans 1, Peterson 1, Navratil 1, Peschel 1), UM 4 (Williams 1, Rotunda 2, Borot 1). Fouls: SCSU 14, UM 19. Fouled out: None.

Records: SCSU 3-2, 1-1 NSIC; U-Mary 1-2, 1-1 NSIC.

