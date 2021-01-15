Marauders drop pair of basketball games

The shots weren’t falling for the University of Mary.

Cold shooting cost the Marauders in a 60-41 non-conference loss to St. Cloud State on Friday night at the McDowell Activity Center.

The Marauders connected on only 34 percent (15 of 44) of their field goal attempts, and just 18 percent (2 for 11) in the final quarter as the Huskies pulled away.

Katrina Theis scored 13 points, Nikki Kilboten 11 and Brehna Evans 10 for St. Cloud State (3-2, 1-1 NSIC). The Huskies outscored the Marauders 21-10 in the second quarter to take a 32-21 halftime lead and pulled away late, outscoring the hosts 15-6 in the fourth quarter to pick up their second win in three games against the Marauders this season.

Lexie Schneider led U-Mary (1-2, 1-1 NSIC) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Macy Williams and Lauren Rotunda added 11 apiece.

The teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Men

UMD 72, U-Mary 50

Minnesota-Duluth shot 52 percent from the field in the first half, storming out to a 37-19 lead, en route to a 72-50 NSIC victory over the Marauders.