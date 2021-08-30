Marauders counting on sturdy Lalim to lead offensive line

Craig Bagnell has the tape of the last time the Marauders played Wayne State burned into his brain.

Despite it being more than 670 days ago, the University of Mary head football coach has used it to give a couple of his best players grief.

"I've gone home and watched it three or four nights in a row now, so I was giving Drake (Lalim) and Conner (Paul) crap, 'you guys look bad.' Of course they weren't bad. For kids that young, they were good, but compared to where they are now, they look a lot different and they're a lot better," Bagnell said. "I think in a lot of ways you can say that about our whole team. We are bigger. We're stronger. We're better, but we're to the point now where we need to roll the ball out and play a game to see where we're at."

The first chance to do that in nearly two years comes Thursday in Wayne, Neb. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

After more than a year of seemingly endless practices and weightlifting sessions, the pads pop for real Thursday and the excitement was obvious Monday as the Marauders practiced indoors at the fieldhouse to avoid any game-week injuries on wet grass.