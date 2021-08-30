Marauders counting on sturdy Lalim to lead offensive line

Craig Bagnell has the tape of the last time the Marauders played Wayne State burned into his brain.
Despite it being more than 670 days ago, the University of Mary head football coach has used it to give a couple of his best players grief.
"I've gone home and watched it three or four nights in a row now, so I was giving Drake (Lalim) and Conner (Paul) crap, 'you guys look bad.' Of course they weren't bad. For kids that young, they were good, but compared to where they are now, they look a lot different and they're a lot better," Bagnell said. "I think in a lot of ways you can say that about our whole team. We are bigger. We're stronger. We're better, but we're to the point now where we need to roll the ball out and play a game to see where we're at."
The first chance to do that in nearly two years comes Thursday in Wayne, Neb. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
After more than a year of seemingly endless practices and weightlifting sessions, the pads pop for real Thursday and the excitement was obvious Monday as the Marauders practiced indoors at the fieldhouse to avoid any game-week injuries on wet grass.
"I feel like we've put in a lot of work. We've been really dedicated through the last two years and we're really excited to see what we can do Thursday against Wayne State," said Lalim. "We have a lot of good things going and now it's about showing it on the field against an opponent. We have to perform. That's kind of the bottom line right now."
Lalim, the Marauders' left tackle, did that as a true freshman, earning honorable mention all-conference honors in the Northern Sun. Very few have that pelt on the wall playing in one of the top conferences in NCAA Division II.
"It was fun playing as a freshman. I felt like I played well for the most part. I thought I was able to hold my own, but of course you always feel like you can do better," said the 6-foot-5, 298-pounder from Saint Stephen, Minn. "The last year, not having a game, it was an opportunity to develop your body. Add more muscle, shape your body and just improve physically. I think I've done that. I feel like collectively as a team we've done that."
Despite being a young and inexperienced as game experience goes, the Marauders do have some proven commodities up front.
Like Lalim, Paul showed serious promise as a true freshman in 2019. Nick Thune, a transfer from Itasca Community College (Minn.), Ramont Sallis, one of just six seniors on the roster, and redshirt freshman Melvin Hudson, will be key cogs in the trenches.
"We have a lot of new faces. The guys that have come in have been great additions and we also have some guys back that have experience," Lalim said. "As a group, I think we're athletic, we move well and we compete. I'm excited to see what we can do this season."
The lines have been beefed up both with quality and quantity.
"We've gotten much deeper and it's not just with bodies. We have good football players there, guys that can play," Bagnell said. "That said, Wayne State is going to be bigger than we are, but I think we're pretty dang athletic up front and from a defensive standpoint, we're going to do some unique stuff with moving guys around."
Lalim was one of five Marauders named captains, joining quarterback Logan Nelson, wide receiver Luke Little, linebacker Devin Beck and defensive back Brannon Flowers. Unfortunately, the Marauders will not have Flowers, who was hurt early in camp and will have foot surgery today.
"You feel bad for Brannon. He's a good player, a good leader. It's unfortunate, for sure," Bagnell said.
Being voted a captain was meaningful for Lalim.
"It's an honor to be chosen by your teammates to be a captain. We have a lot of great guys on our team, guys that would have made great captains, so to be chosen, it does mean a lot," he said.
All five, Flowers included had he been healthy, are among the best players on the team.
"Those guys are great dudes, definitely guys you want to have as leaders," Bagnell said. "They're a great reflection on the program because they work hard, they're dedicated guys and they're good players.
"I think one of the greatest achievements you can have in college athletics is to be named a captain. It's a big honor for those guys."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com