Marauders come up just short against 19th-ranked Duluth

Minnesota-Duluth's last trip to Bismarck was much different than what transpired Saturday at the soggy Community Bowl.

The result, however, was the same as the 19th-ranked Bulldogs held off the University of Mary, 31-27.

It was another near-miss for the Marauders against a top Northern Sun team, but further proof how far the program has come in a short period of time. In the second-to-last game of the 2019 season, Duluth defeated the Marauders 59-7. There was no D-II football last fall.

"I'm proud of our guys. We've come a long ways," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. "These types of games, if you can get the win, can change the tide of the program. I'm proud of the effort and the way we competed, but we gotta find ways to win those types of game.

"Right now, it hurts."

Duluth drove for the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter with freshman quarterback Logan Graetz hitting tight end Sam Pitz open in the end zone for a two-yard score.

Completely rain-free up to that point, the rain became heavier and steadier for the rest of game, making it difficult for both teams to move the ball against quality defenses.