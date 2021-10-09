Marauders come up just short against 19th-ranked Duluth

Minnesota-Duluth's last trip to Bismarck was much different than what transpired Saturday at the soggy Community Bowl.
The result, however, was the same as the 19th-ranked Bulldogs held off the University of Mary, 31-27.
It was another near-miss for the Marauders against a top Northern Sun team, but further proof how far the program has come in a short period of time. In the second-to-last game of the 2019 season, Duluth defeated the Marauders 59-7. There was no D-II football last fall.
"I'm proud of our guys. We've come a long ways," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. "These types of games, if you can get the win, can change the tide of the program. I'm proud of the effort and the way we competed, but we gotta find ways to win those types of game.
"Right now, it hurts."
Duluth drove for the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter with freshman quarterback Logan Graetz hitting tight end Sam Pitz open in the end zone for a two-yard score.
Completely rain-free up to that point, the rain became heavier and steadier for the rest of game, making it difficult for both teams to move the ball against quality defenses.
The Marauders had to punt on their second-to-last possession of the game. After forcing Duluth to punt for the sixth time in the game, they got one last possession, but were pinned deep in their own end. The Marauders got one first down against the NSIC's top defense, but were stopped on fourth down with just over two minutes left. The Bulldogs ran out the last two minutes to clinch the win, their fifth in six games.
"The game wasn't a lot different than what we anticipated," Minnesota-Duluth head coach Curt Wiese said. "We knew Mary has a really good offense and that they'd be able to move the football.
"It came down to the last play of the game. Give credit to both teams. Both teams played hard. Somebody's got to win."
Wiese, who owns a stellar .826 winning percentage in his eight-year tenure at Duluth, knows better than most that nothing comes easy in the NSIC.
"You appreciate every win. We were talking with Craig (Bagnell) before the game about this league right now and how the conference has closed in. Every week you gotta show up to play hard," Wiese said. "Mary's got a good football team. They've come a long ways the last couple years. I have a lot of respect for what Craig has done. It's impressive."
Duluth came into the game with the No. 1-ranked defense in the NSIC. The Marauders, with the No. 2 passing attack in NCAA Division II, were able to move the ball through the air and on the ground.
Dave Small's 69-yard run in early in the fourth quarter moved the Marauders deep into Duluth territory. Two plays later, Small slammed it in from the 1-yard line to put the Marauders in front, 27-24.
Small finished with 133 yards rushing on 18 carries.
"They're the best defense we've seen so far this year. They're very talented, very physical and fast, but our guys did a good job," Bagnell said. "We ran for over 100 yards and were efficient throwing it."
Logan Nelson completed 22 passes, including touchdown tosses of 13, 23 and 22 yards to Danny Kittner, who continues to put up NCAA-leading numbers despite being game-planned against. Kittner totaled 133 yards on 13 catches. Luke Little had five catches for 60 yards, including a one-handed circus catch to set up Kittner's first TD deep in Duluth territory.
"Offensively, they're just really good," Wiese said. "For us, I thought we played well defensively. I put us in a bad spot field position-wise with the fake punt and they capitalized. It was a tough game. We're happy to get the win against a really good football team."
The Marauders, who dropped 2-4, have run the gauntlet in the first half of the schedule. The six teams they have played are 24-12. Next week's opponent, Sioux Falls, is 4-2.
The Marauders' defense had very good moments as well. They held the Bulldogs scoreless in the third period and allowed just seven points in the second half. Defensive back Isaiah Pittman was in on a team-high 12 tackles, including seven solos.
"I think we're a good team, I really do," Bagnell said. "We've been battle-tested. We've played some really good football teams where we've been in position to win, we just need to find a way to get over the hump."
The Bulldogs have done that so far, but Wiese takes nothing for granted.
"We're trying not to look ahead," Wiese said. "You just gotta go one game at a time because we'll continue to face teams like Mary that are doing really good things offensively and are good enough defensively to beat you.
"It's very tough in our conference every week."
