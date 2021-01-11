Marauders built to handle uncertain season

Experience -- in spades -- has helped the University of Mary hockey team navigate an uncertain season.

The Marauders not only have seasoned players, in some cases they have adults. With the challenges presented by COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 season, Dan Huntley’s team has been able to take things in stride.

“The nice thing is that really from the start of the program we’ve had great leadership,” U-Mary coach Dan Huntley said. “We have an older bunch. We have men. We have two 26 year-olds and a bunch of 24 year-olds. They're pretty good at taking things as they come. They've been through the ringer."

The season started off fairly normally for the Marauders. They played 12 games in October, without a loss, before virus-related issues hit both the U-Mary roster and some of their opponents. Since Oct. 31, the Marauders have played just six games.

“Going in we knew there were going to be some bumps in the road,” Huntley said. “We were always going to be thankful for whatever we got this season. Our players have been very diligent about adhering to the safety protocols and being mindful of not only their health, but everyone around them.”