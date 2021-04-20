Marauders blank Iowa State to win ACHA D-II men's national hockey title

The University of Mary defeated Iowa State 2-0 in the ACHA Division II national championship hockey game Tuesday night in Mandan.

It's the first men's national championship in any sport in school history.

Tanner Esko scored midway through the second period for the game's lone goal. Derek Dropik and Marshall Tschida got assists.

Tschida netted an empty-netter in the closing seconds to make it 2-0.

The Marauders held a 30-23 advantage in shots on goal. Kyle Hayden earned the shutout in goal with 23 saves.

More to come on this story throughout the night.

