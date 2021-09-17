Marauders back on the road for a night game in Marshall, Minn.

Passing has not been a problem for the University of Mary football team through its first two games.

Running the ball, however, has been.

The Marauders rank sixth in NCAA Division II in yards through the air per game (362). Getting it going on the ground was stressed in practice this week. Head coach Craig Bagnell hopes it transfers to tonight's 6 p.m. game in Marshall against Southwest Minnesota State.

"On Tuesday, we challenged our guys physically and mentally. It was intense. We have to be able to run the football," Bagnell said. "We need to be able to run for 4.5 yards per carry (Saturday)."

Through two games, the Marauders have averaged less than one yard per carry.

"Wayne State and Augustana, with what they do, they aren't going to let you line up and just run it," Bagnell said. "Still, we do have to run the ball better than we have. We understand that."

Southwest Minnesota State has losses to Minnesota State-Moorhead and Northern State. The Mustangs have held up well against the run, allowing just 3.4 per carry, but have been susceptible through the air.