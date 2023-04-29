All Danny Kittner wanted was a shot. The Chicago Bears are giving him one.

After the NFL draft ended on Saturday, Kittner got a call from the Bears and was invited to attend their rookie mini-camp next weekend in Chicago.

"All I was asking for was an opportunity and that's what I got," Kittner said Saturday from his hometown of Gilbert, Ariz. "I'm grateful and blessed. Just looking forward to going there and showing them what I can do."

Kittner finished his career as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's all-time leader in receiving yards (3,651) and catches (291). He also was a special teams standout for the Marauders.

Kittner had the most contact with the Houston Texans in the leadup to the draft.

Ironically, Kittner's teammate, Luke Little, was invited to the Bears rookie mini-camp last year.

More to come on this developing story.