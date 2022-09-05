Marauders' All-American Kittner keeps adding to stellar résumé

Danny Kittner's NFL résumé continues to grow.

The University of Mary All-American wide receiver showed off all of his skills Saturday night against Wayne State, including a new one -- gunner.

One of the premier pass-catchers anywhere in college football, Kittner is now covering punts.

In the Marauders' 33-28 gut-punch loss to Wayne State, Kittner:

1. Caught eight passes for 114 yards a touchdown.

2. Returned punts.

3. Returned kickoffs.

4. Was the holder on all PATs.

5. Completed a 29-yard pass to quarterback Logan Nelson (a perfect spiral, of course).

6. Served as a gunner on the punt team, a job not for the faint of heart. He's clearly got a knack for it. On one of Kevin Powell's six punts, the ball appeared ticketed for the end zone and a touchback. But, Kittner went flying over the goal line and batted the ball back into play, allowing the Marauders to down it at the 1-yard line.

It summed up the senior from Gilbert, Ariz., perfectly.

"It kind of ties into everything I believe in, loving the game so much and just wanting to be a complete football player," Kittner said. "Whatever I can do to help the team, I'm eager to do it."

The gunner on the punt team is one of two players split out wide, charged with either making the tackle, or making sure a big return isn't popped.

"In the offseason, coach Frame and I talked about possibly helping out on punt coverage," Kittner said of special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Nathan Frame. "I told him I was definitely up for it."

Kittner never lacks for energy. When the Marauders' defense is on the field, he's often right up on the sideline, following every play. Kittner, along with quarterback Logan Nelson, left tackle Drake Lalim and linebackers Devin Beck and Devyn Charles are the Marauders' captains this season.

Kittner's 2021 season, at least statistically, will be almost impossible to beat. He'll die trying, though. His 128 catches and 1,173 yards were the second-most of any college football player in America. The 128 catches were the third-most of any D-II player ever and the 1,173 yards were the fifth-highest total in D-II history, dating back to 1973.

Kittner saw a lot of double teams and rolled coverages Saturday against Wayne State, a quality Northern Sun team, but was still able to put up numbers.

"He's just a great football player," Wayne State head coach Logan Masters said of Kittner. "I'm just glad we don't have to play against him anymore."

From the start of fall camp, Kittner has primarily wanted to talk about winning. That made Saturday's result tough to swallow.

"It stings for sure. We felt really good about how we prepared," he said. "Wayne's a really good team, every team in our conference is, but we missed some opportunities to capitalize a little bit more."

Players of Kittner's ability don't come around very often at the small-college level. Last season, only five of the 262 players picked in the NFL draft played D-II football.

Next spring, Kittner could be on that list.

During preseason camp, the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders sent personnel to watch the Marauders practice. Quarterback Logan Nelson also figures to get a long look. Nelson was great in 2021 and showed off both his arm and running talent Saturday against a tough Wayne State defense.

But for now, the focus is squarely on getting ready for Winona State, the Marauders' opponent on Saturday.

"We're disappointed, but we just have to turn the page and move on," Kittner said of Saturday's loss. "There are a lot of positives we can build on, but at the same time, we have to go back to practice and fix our mistakes."