Danny Kittner's been hearing it his whole life. "You're too small."

It has not stopped him so far.

The Northern Sun's all-time leader in receiving yards (3,651) and catches (291), Kittner has used it as fuel during a rigorous training schedule ahead of the NFL draft.

"I've heard that my whole life. You're too small to get noticed. You went to a small school. I've tried to use it as motivation. I never let it get to me," Kittner said. "I always knew the capabilities I had, and the people that cared about me and believed in me. It's not about having a chip on your shoulder and all of that. I'm grateful and blessed for all the experiences I've had. It's put me in a position to live out my dream."

Since the Marauders' season ended in November, he's hit the pre-draft process hard. He played in the Gridiron Bowl in Texas in January. From there, he spent 10 weeks training in Denver. Then in March, he participated in North Dakota State's pro day alongside his college teammate and quarterback Logan Nelson in front of scouts from 27 NFL teams.

"It was really cool. Being there with Logan was great. The testing went well. It was just a unique experience," Kittner said. "To have 27 NFL teams there, it just felt like, that it was a big deal. I was super grateful to get that opportunity and I felt like it went really well."

More than just numbers

If there was a receiving record to break in his career with the Marauders, he did it.

But his value to the team went well beyond that. In his senior season, Kittner threw two touchdown passes, was the Marauders' kick and punt returner and also covered punts. For good measure, he was the holder on PATs and field goals.

Like any fresh college grad, he was building a résumé.

"I think versatility and being able to do a lot of different things, it can only help you," Kittner said. "I didn't want it to be like, 'oh, look at me, I'm doing these different things.' I truly love the game. I love to be on the field. I want to help my team. I guess more than anything that's what I'm trying to get across to (NFL) teams."

So far, Kittner's had phone conversations with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. On Friday, he'll have a workout with the Arizona Cardinals, in what will be a home game of sorts. Kittner is from Gilbert, Ariz., but he grew up a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

'Danny's different'

Former Marauders' head coach Craig Bagnell, who got Kittner to Bismarck from the Sunshine State, said from the start that "Danny is different."

It proved that way. In the last two seasons alone, Kittner had 218 catches for 2,709 yards and 23 touchdowns. In 2021, he had just one drop on 129 targets.

Kittner's quickness, route running ability and physical strength seem to match perfectly with the modern day NFL slot receiver.

"Danny's very, very talented and a great player. NFL receivers are different for a reason," said Bagnell, now the wide receivers coach at South Dakota. "His ability to stop and start, to make people miss, those are things that always stood out."

Availability, often said to be the best ability, he checks that box big time.

"In four years, I never saw Danny take a big hit," Bagnell said. "He never missed a practice. He never missed a game. He has this unique ability to never take a hit square."

Kittner is genuinely loyal. Had he wanted to enter the transfer portal for a bigger or better deal, there would have been ample opportunities. He never did.

However, had Bagnell left earlier, that might have changed things, he joked.

"I told him, if you had left earlier, I would've packed my bags and followed you," he said. "He's such a good coach and a great guy. I'm happy for him. I know it was a tough decision for him, but at the same time, you kind of knew this would happen eventually."

'Cutthroat league'

Kittner was the NSIC's Offensive Player of the Year in 2021. But like all his other awards and records, they mean little now.

More than 30 wide receivers are expected to be selected in the draft in what again is considered a bumper crop of pass catchers. The competition is fierce.

"I would say the biggest eye opener is how cutthroat the league is, and I don't mean that in a negative way," Kittner said. "Whatever you've done before, that's not going to help you now. Everybody is kinda starting from scratch."

Kittner was able to get a peek behind the curtain from a player already inside, who overcame much of what he's trying to do.

Gunnar Olszewski, a former star defensive back at Bemidji State, has played four seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver and returner. Olszewski caught two passes from Tom Brady in the 2019 season. Last year, he played for the Steelers.

"Gunnar's a super cool guy. Being NSIC guys, it was great to talk to him and he gave me a lot of good advice about what to look for and what to expect," Kittner said. "He was a training camp guy and what he's gone on to do is pretty incredible. It's a credit to him and how good of a player he is."

Kittner, like Olszewski, is attempting to overcome long odds. In last year's NFL draft, only five of the 262 players selected played for NCAA Division II teams.

'Hoping to get that call'

The NFL draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City. It's likely to be quite busy for the Marauders' star.

He's not sure of his exact plans, but that's also graduation weekend at the University of Mary. He has every intention of walking across the stage to get his degree in business administration.

Whether it's in one of the draft's seven rounds, or as a priority free agent, Bagnell is confident Kittner will get a shot.

"He's going to a camp, it's just a matter of where," Bagnell said. "Once you get there, you're just a number. You have to stand out. Danny's not going to leave any stone unturned. He's going to make the most of the opportunity."

Whatever happens, Kittner is getting to live the dream.

"It's been so much fun. I can't stress that enough, everything about it. It has been a once in a lifetime opportunity," he said. "I feel like I've done everything I could. I feel confident, but there always is some uncertainty. I just want a chance. I'm hoping to get that call."