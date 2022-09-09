Marauders add strong run game to prolific passing attack

No D-II team threw the football better than the University of Mary last season.

At nearly 350 yards per game, the Marauders ranked No. 1 in the country.

Last Saturday, the Marauders ran the ball well too, so teams may now have to pick their poison.

"We could sit back there and throw it 60 times, but that's not going to be advantageous to winning," said Marauders head coach Craig Bagnell, who also calls the plays. "We want to be balanced, and when you get late in these close games, you do need to be able to take time off the clock. The best way to do that is to run the ball."

Against a tough Wayne State defense, the Marauders ran for more than five yards a pop. All-NSIC running back Dave Small had 83 yards on 19 carries and Gabe Levy showed off the kind talent that could make him an all-conference player someday. Levy finished with 68 yards on six carries and two touchdowns.

Drake Lalim (left tackle), Conner Paul (left guard), Sam Harris (center), Mike Fuamatu (right guard) and Melvin Hudson (right tackle) also lived up to the hype on the offensive line.

"We ran the ball well. Our guys up front played well and we feel like we have a very good group of backs," Bagnell said. "Right now Dave and Gabe are carrying the load for us. They're similar in that they're both strong, physical backs. Gabe probably has a little more explosiveness. Both guys are really good."

Today's opponent, Winona State, schemes hard to prevent teams from running the ball. The Warriors pinch and twist up front and rotate eight different D-linemen, with the goal of allowing standout linebacker Clay Schueffner to roam free. Last week against Minot State, Schueffner had 17 tackles, most of any NSIC player.

"Schueffner's really good. I mean, 17 tackles is a lot," Bagnell said.

BOUNCE BACK?

There were many positives in the home opener last Saturday for the Marauders.

A big crowd saw the home team rally from an early 14-0 deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead. However, Wayne State got a late touchdown and a defensive stop to pull out a 33-28 win.

"The defense had a chance to end the game, and the offense had a chance to win the game. That was kind of the bottom line," Bagnell said. "We were all pretty disappointed. We had 24 hours to feel like that, but then it was back to work on Monday. I feel we had a good week of practice and that we're ready to play."

UNSUNG HERO

The Marauders had more than 450 yards of offense and held Wayne State under 400 yards, so both units flashed plenty of promise.

Bagnell, however, spotlighted sophomore tight end Luke Bodine, who had 44 yards on four catches. He also blocked well and appeared to have been the subject of two uncalled targeting penalties.

"I thought Luke played really well," Bagnell said. "He's a kid with a lot of ability and is going to be an important player for us."

INJURY UPDATE

Already without returning leading sack-man (Tanner Vaughan), the Marauders will be down All-NSIC cornerback Ty'Rhese Gibson and returning leading tackler (Tylen Small) today against the Warriors due to injury.

Bagnell is hopeful of getting Gibson and Small back sooner than later.

WINONA NOTES

For the first time in a generation, Winona State has a new head coach on the sideline.

Tom Sawyer retired after 197 wins over 25 seasons with the Warriors, including a 7-4 mark last fall.

Brian Bergstrom was hired in December. Bergstrom had been the defensive coordinator at FCS power South Dakota State.

"Coach Bergy is a good friend and a really good coach," Bagnell said. "He is going to do a very good job at Winona."

The Warriors beat Minot State 24-10 last week.

"They didn't show a lot. They kept it kind of basic," Bagnell said. "They'll have some wrinkles for sure this week. Winona is always big and talented. They draw a four-hour circle around their campus and bring in a lot of really good football players.

"Every week in our league, you're facing a good team. You want to get into the fourth quarter, and then for us, we just have to be able to execute and finish."