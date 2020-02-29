Marauder women win third straight NSIC indoor title

The University of Mary women’s indoor track and field team finished off a 3-peat on Saturday in Mankato, Minn.
The Marauders rung up 163 points, 20 more than any other team, to earn their third consecutive Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship.
Ida Narbuvoll led the charge as the Marauders won eight events during the two-day meet. Narbuvoll accounted for 30 points alone, including an NSIC record time of 9:31.37 in the 3,000-meter run. She broke the record of former U-Mary standout Lexi Zeis (9:34.22) in 2017. Starlynn Costa (10:08.48) was third in the 3K.
Narbuvoll also won the mile, giving her three victories in the meet. She led a 1-2 U-Mary finish in the race with a top time of 4:55.10. She had to earn the win as Taylor Hestekin (4:55.46) was a close second.
Hestekin registered a win of her own in the 1,000 (2:52.67) Bree Erickson was third (2:55.87).
After winning the high jump on Friday D’Andra Morris took top honors in the long jump with a mark of 40 feet, 2 inches. Morris won the same event in 2018.
Chris-Ann Thomas and Elizabeth Acheson added victories on the track on Saturday.
Thomas crossed first in the 400, running to a time of 56.09 seconds. She was also third in the 200.
The 600 also belonged to the Marauders as Elizabeth Acheson was the winner (1:35.12). Ava Grimm (1:36.79) came in third.
Courtney Dembroski placed third in the 800 (2:14.38) to earn all-NSIC honors.
In the men's meet, the Marauders were led by Logan Myers' title in the 200-meter dash. Myers clocked a time of 21.91 seconds for the win.
Cory Myers was fourth in the 600 (1:21.91.).
Sam Wilke's 2:30.39 in the 1,000 was good for fourth place.
Multi-eventer Jackson Penner took fifth in the heptahlon with a PR of 4,799.
Team-wise, the Marauders were fifth with 66.5 points. Mankato won its ninth straight indoor title with 213.5 points. Second-place Augustana totaled 120.5 points.
The NCAA Division II national indoor meet is March 13-14 in Birmingham, Ala.