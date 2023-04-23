It may have not felt like a day to blaze top times, but a pair of University of Mary athletes did just that on Sunday.

Sakena Massiah and Morgan Hertz posted national-qualifying times to lead the Marauders to a dominant team victory at their home meet, the Al Bortke Open at the Bowl.

Massiah, a sophomore from Bridgetown, Barbados, sprinted to a time of 55.51 in the 400-meter run. Hertz, a junior from Mott, clocked a 1:00.50 in the 400 hurdles.

Cale Korbelik, head coach of the Marauders, had no problems with the sun-splashed outing in Bismarck.

"Overall, it was a great day. It's probably the best weather we could've hoped for considering how the weather has been this spring," Korbelik said. "We had a lot of really good performances on both sides. The Bowl is a great place to have a meet. We're really happy we were able to get this in."

The Marauder women continued their strong spring, piling up 10 event wins. They also had seven second-place finishes en route to a stellar 218-point performance. Dickinson State (113) was a distant second in the 10-team field.

"We had a lot of good marks from a lot of different groups," Korbelik said. "I was really happy with how we performed."

All-American Arianna Passeri won the long jump (18-10.75) by more than a foot on what was just a so-so performance, her coach said. The senior standout from Rosemount, Minn., also showed high-end speed, crossing second in the 100 to MSU-Moorhead's Robynn Rolle-Curry, 11.81-11.88. She also anchored the Marauders' winning 1,600 relay, which featured Hertz, Massiah and Taylor Weidner.

"That wasn't her best in the high jump, but then she comes back and is second in the 100," Korbelik said of Passeri. "She's really talented."

The Marauders won all over the park.

In the jumps, Jerrica Pachl led a 1-2-3 finish in the high jump, clearing 5-3. Antonio Genet and Grace Conzemius were second and third.

In the triple, Weidner had the top mark by more than three feet, hitting 36-9.50. Breena Sand of Bismarck State College, by way of Legacy High, was second.

Typically excellent in the distance races, the Marauders got a win from Alyssa Becker in the 5,000 in her first outdoor meet of the season. Becker (17:53.40) and Terez Wycklendt (18:14.84) crossed 1-2.

It was another 1-2 in the 10,000 as Andrijana Fundak (39:30.34) and Teresa Blote (39:55.56) collected 18 points toward the team victory.

In the 1500, Kiran Green ran away from the pack. Her time of 4:41.50 was 16 seconds better than anyone else.

The Marauders also got a throwing gold as Nicole Kramchynski heaved the javelin nearly 133 feet.

"We feel like we're in a really good spot. We're building toward the conference meet in three weeks and today was definitely a step in the right direction," Korbelik said.

The Marauder men collected four wins and seven seconds, registering 140 points on the day. MSU-Moorhead pulled out the team victory with 150.

Jorgen Paulson, a sophomore from Edgeley, nearly had two wins.

Paulson topped the field in the long jump, sailing 22-2.50. In the 200, Paulson and Dickinson State's Martin Farver took it to the tape, with the Blue Hawk ace edging out a 21.62 to 21.70 win.

The Marauders picked up 18 points in the 1500. Dawson Strom's 3:58.46 was good for the win. Guillermo Fregoso (4:00.35) was a close second. Fregoso was also second in the 800 (1:57.39).

The 400 featured a strong field, which was topped by Akil Howell's winning 49.37.

The Marauders, who compete at the Drake Relays beginning on Thursday, also picked up a win in the two-day, multi-event competition thanks to Malakhi Stevenson's 5,831-point performance.

"(Malakhi) was close to a national-qualifying mark. Really happy about that," Korbelik said. "Across the board, we had a lot of kids perform well. It was great to be at the Bowl and both of our teams took advantage of the opportunity to compete."

Bismarck State College, competing in its first home meet, picked up two wins on the day.

In the pole vault, sophomore Cameron Erbele of Bismarck got over 14-9 for top honors.

The Mystics also had the top high jumper as Plentywood, Mont., freshman Nate Overby cleared 6-0.75.