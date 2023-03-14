On a 200-foot-long sheet of ice, Alex Flicek’s scoring prowess is nearly unmatched. On a 60-foot-long by 42-inch-wide wooden lane, not so much.

Nevertheless, the University of Mary’s all-time men’s hockey scoring leader can be found each Monday night rolling 16-pound bowling balls with current and former Marauder teammates at Midway Lanes.

It breaks up the monotony on Mondays and helps briefly take the players’ minds off the all-consuming task of defending the last two ACHA Division II hockey national championships.

“We’ve been going at it (hockey) for so long that we need a little bit of a break,” Flicek said. “This is a good escape for us, coming out here and hanging out with guys we play hockey with.”

The team was the brainchild of former Marauder Matt Winkle, who played in the 2019-20 season.

“We all just enjoyed bowling and we had some free time on Monday so it was just kind of a natural fit,” Winkle said. “It’s a long, cold winter and there’s not much to do, so finding something to do to be with your friends is enjoyable.”

That was the theme shared by all the players, including senior forward Flicek, goalie and reigning ACHA Division II Player of the Year Kyle Hayden and junior forward Riley Scanlon, who is the best bowler and a driving force behind the National Benefits Consultants team in the Monday night Twin City High Rollers league. The team also includes former Marauder Andrew Heckaman and Winkle’s wife, Madi.

Scanlon, a 6-1 forward who has 10 goals and 33 assists in 126 career games, carries a team-high 180 average with a high game of 246. He’s the closest the team has to a lifetime bowler. He started bowling as a child as a sub in high school for his mom’s friend’s team.

“I wouldn’t say I’m the only bowler, but in high school I bowled with that team and got pretty good at it,” Scanlon said. “I always enjoyed bowling and asked the guys if they wanted to go bowling. It was originally Matt’s idea.”

Heckaman is another former Marauder who bowls to stay in touch with the team.

“I was brought in this year,” said Heckaman, who was a 6-4, 210-pound defenseman who had 11 goals and 40 assists in 67 games. He has a 134 average and a high game of 184.

“It was never competitive before. I’ve enjoyed bowling and it’s something different to do and hang out with them.”

Hayden said bowling helps the players get through Mondays.

“The monotony is a big part of it. Everybody hates Mondays,” Hayden said. “It gives us something to look forward to seeing guys we used to play with and guys we enjoy hanging out with.”

Hayden is much better at hockey than bowling. He carries a 133 average with a 209 high game. On ice, few stand taller than the 5-9 netminder. He holds eight team goalie records, including wins (92) and shutouts (27).

Hayden is 8-0-0 with a miniscule 0.57 goals against average and .976 save percentage in the last two national tournaments. He made a school-record 58 saves in a 3-2 overtime win that capped last season with a second straight national title.

Bowling helps balance things out.

“Balance is huge. Being able to step away from hockey for (a few hours) allows us to relax,” Hayden said.

Even Flicek has fun, despite his team-low 128 average.

“We’re here every week having fun,” Flicek said. “I’m not the best bowler and it’s very humbling. It’s a challenging game, if you’re having a bad time, you have to figure out your mistakes and fix those.”

The 6-0, 200-pound forward needs very few fixes on the ice, however. Now a graduate student, he has played in 232 games in five years, including 10 playoff games. He holds school records for points (288), goals (136), assists (152) and game-winning goals (27).

Later this week, the University of Mary's keglers will be focused on a bigger prize when they begin defense of their two straight ACHA Division II national championships. The puck drops for the last time in Division II March 17 in Marlborough, Mass. The Marauders move up to ACHA Division I next season.

Things will take a serious turn then.

“I think we have to take another step forward. We’re playing well, but we have another level we’re looking to get to,” Hayden said.

Massachusetts is a long way from Mandan, and the stakes are higher for the No. 1-ranked Marauders (36-6-1).

“Everybody is used to being there, so everyone is doing their own things to get ready,” Flicek said. “Everybody is expected to go there and execute. At the end of the year, there are no freshmen anymore either. You just go out there and hope for a good bounce.”

The Marauders are in pool play with Bentley University, the University of Kentucky and the University of St. Thomas. Semifinals are March 20 and the championship March 21.