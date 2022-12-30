Mandan's Duttenhefer becoming a force on the D-line for the Bison

Mandan's Jaxon Duttenhefer is breaking the mold at North Dakota State.

During the Bison's decade-long FCS dynasty, often times players have to wait their turn. With large numbers of players redshirted each year, and large senior classes each season, there often is a back log of talent.

Duttenhefer, in just his second season in Fargo, has not had to wait long. The redshirt freshman defensive tackle has become a key cog in NDSU's defense. Heading into the FCS championship game Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas, against South Dakota State, Duttenhefer ranks second on the Bison in sacks (4) and third in tackles-for-loss (6). Two of his sacks are in the playoffs as NDSU prepares for its 10th title game in the last 12 years.

Only two-time All-American defensive end Spencer Waege (9) has more sacks than the former Braves standout.

"Early in the season, I was kind of overthinking it at times," said Duttenhefer, who was named a freshman All-American earlier this week. "I think as the season has progressed, I've relaxed more and grown into my role. Instead of just knowing my job, I've been able to be a little more aggressive and step up and make some of those plays -- TFLs, sacks -- that can change the game and create opportunities for our team."

It seemed inevitable Duttenhefer would eventually grow into a top player for the Bison. At Mandan High, he was a star as a freshman in football and also excelled in track and field, basketball and even baseball.

Focusing solely on football has been different, but beneficial, said Duttenhefer, who also has excelled academically through high school and college. He's studying accounting at NDSU.

"It's kinda nice. I did love being in a lot of sports growing up, but being able to focus just on football now, it does help you play better at just that sport," he said.

D-I football is effectively a year-round job. Succeeding athletically and academically requires commitment.

"At times, it does feel like it's a struggle to find enough time. I just try to be mentally present in whatever I'm doing," said Duttenhefer, who speaks more like an adult or a coach than a 20-year-old kid. "If it's class, than I'm in class. If it's football, then it's football. I just try to be present in everything I do."

Right now, that's getting ready for a marquee matchup against No. 1 South Dakota State in the FCS championship game in eight days. The 13-1 Jackrabbits rallied to beat the Bison (12-2) 23-21 at the Fargodome on Oct. 15. The only other losses the two teams have are two FBS foes -- Iowa for SDSU and Arizona for NDSU -- and both games were close.

"They pride themselves on the same things we do. Being physical. Being able to run the ball and stop the run. They're a really good football team," Duttenhefer said of the Jackrabbits. "We're going to use these next couple of weeks leading up to the game to get ready. It should be a great game."

Duttenhefer was able to come home for the holidays and spend time with family and friends.

"I always enjoy coming home to see my friends and old coaches and especially my parents (Jeremy and Jodi) and my sister (Jillian). Both sets of grandparents live there, so it was a lot of fun over the holidays," Duttenhefer said.

Representing Mandan and North Dakota is a great source of pride for the 6-1, 280-pounder, who is helping carry the tradition of local players starring for the Bison.

"That does mean a lot to me. There are a ton of phenomenal athletes in Bismarck and Mandan and around the state, but not many guys can say that they get to compete at the D-I level," Duttenhefer said. "I'm really blessed. I never take it for granted and I'm really thankful to be where I am."