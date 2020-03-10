Mandan's Manley steps aside after 42 years on the pool deck

For seven decades, there have been Manleys coaching swimming in North Dakota pools.
Next season, that streak will come to an end.
Mandan High School swimming coach Ralph Manley announced his retirement effective immediately. Manley had coached the Braves’ boys team since 1986 and the girls since 1993, winning seven state championships during that time.
It was not an easy decision, but for the 61-year-old Manley it was simply time.
“I’ve spent a lot of time on pool decks coaching the last 42 years, it was just time to step away,” he said. “It was a good time to spend more time with my family and that kind of stuff.”
Manley, also a physical education teacher at Mandan the past 34 years, will miss the people most.
“I’ve had so many great kids, great assistant coaches, great parents, great athletic directors and worked with great faculty. There’s no doubt I’m going to miss it,” Manley said. “I’m going to miss being on the pool deck, but I’ve been cutting back a little every year.”
Manley swam for his father, fellow North Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee Thomas Manley, at Fargo South. Later, he coached the Bruins with his father as an assistant before becoming head coach at South in 1984. Two years later, he headed west.
“I guess everything just fell in place to come to Mandan,” Manley said. “It felt like family way back then and it feels like family to this day -- the kids, the assistant coaches, the faculty. It’s a special place.”
Manley led the Braves to state championships in boys swimming in 1995, ’97 and ’98. Mandan won state titles in girls swimming under Manley in 1999, 2000, '01 and '02. He was named the state coach of the year a total of four times, including for the 2019 season.
“All the state championship teams were fantastic, but every team is unique and special,” Manley said. “I’m so thankful for all the kids I had the opportunity to coach, and hopefully we were able to teach a few life lessons along the way.”
Mark Wiest, Activities Director at Mandan High School, said Manley's impact went beyond the pool.
“Coach Manley built a family with his swim teams. He was fully invested in each of his athletes and cared deeply about them,” Wiest said. “He made lasting contributions not only to the Mandan Braves swim and dive program, but to the kids he coached. Ralph leaves a legacy that will continue to be a part of the program going forward.”
Manley and his father Thomas are members of the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Fargo South High School Hall of Fame plus the NDHSCA hall of fame. They are the only father/son duo to earn election into all three hall of fames.
“I really loved swimming, the competitive aspect of it. When I got into coaching with my dad, I fell in love with the idea of coaching and promoting what he gave me and passing that along to other kids,” Manley said. “I guess you could say a big part of it was I just wanted to do my dad proud.”
