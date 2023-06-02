Missouri Valley Football Conference programs have long been a pipeline to the pros.

The MVFC had 27 players in the NFL last season, most of any FCS conference by a wide margin.

North Dakota State continues to lead the way in that regard, but UND players are making inroads to the NFL as well.

The latest being wide receiver Garett Maag, who was signed by his hometown team on Friday, the Minnesota Vikings.

"That was awesome for Garett," UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said. "He's had tryouts with a few teams. To be able to hook on with his local team was great for him."

A 6-foot-4, 210-pounder from the Twin Cities suburb of Inver Grove Heights, Maag finished his career ranked second in touchdown catches in UND's Division I era with 19. He also ranks third in receptions (164) and yards (2,205).

Right after the draft in April, running back Tyler Hoosman signed as a priority free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers. Hoosman was in Grand Forks for just one season, but he made a big impact.

The transfer from MVFC conference-mate Northern Iowa ran for 1,023 yards on 176 carries. His 12 rushing touchdowns ranked fourth in the league.

"Tyler came in and did a tremendous job for us and he did it the right way," Schweigert said. "He kept quiet. Earned the respect of his teammates and not only played really well for us, he was a very good leader as well."

Maag and Hoosman join offensive lineman Matt Waletzko, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. Waletzko battled injuries early in his rookie season, but did appear in three games for the Cowboys.

"Matt did a phenomenal job for us throughout his career and he's in a battle for a starting spot with the Cowboys," Schweigert said.

Hoosman and Maag still face a steep climb to see the field on Sundays, but graduating players to the NFL is a feather in the cap for the program.

"You have to earn it to get to that level. The competition is fierce and nothing is given to you," Schweigert said. "We're really happy for those guys. They did a great job in our program and we wish them nothing but the best with their pro careers. We're rooting for them."

Hoosman and Maag were key players in helping UND to the FCS playoffs last season. It ended with a road playoff loss to Weber State, a game the Fighting Hawks fell behind early only to rally late and come up a touchdown short.

"It left us all with a bad feeling. Certainly happy to make the playoffs and the kids earned the right to be there, but to take the next step as a program, we need to win those types of games," Schweigert said. "For us, it's finding a way to be more consistent throughout the games for 60 minutes. That's been our focus this offseason and that starts with putting our complete attention into what's next and right now that's our summer workouts."

UND players reported back to campus on Tuesday and summer workouts began Wednesday.

One of the new voices they'll hear is the deep tones of Tom Dosch, who was hired as an assistant coach in March. Dosch had spent the past couple of seasons doing color commentary on UND radio broadcasts as well as working as a fundraiser for the UND School of Law.

Dosch owns more than three decades of coaching experience, winning everywhere he's been, including successful stops at places not easy to in Jamestown and Northern State. It's a homecoming, of sorts. Dosch was an assistant coach at UND from 1995-2003.

Dosch (Strasburg) is from the same neck of the woods as Schweigert (Zeeland) and brings a ton to the table as the Fighting Hawks look to climb the MVFC ladder.

"Any time you're able to bring in someone with 30 years of coaching experience, someone that's been an offensive coordinator, a defensive coordinator and a special teams coordinator, that's good stuff," Schweigert said.

The transition back to coaching was seamless, especially considering his prep work for his previous gig.

"Every Sunday night we'd have Sunday Night Football as he called it, watching film of our next opponent," Schweigert said. "His true passion is coaching and it's great to have him back."