With another storm bearing down on the area, most of the high school and college games for the upcoming week have either been canceled or moved out of town.

Typically the first really busy week of the spring high school season, only Century's baseball game in Minot on Thursday and an indoor track meet in Williston on Thursday remain scheduled.

Forecasts are calling for anywhere between six and 12 inches of snow from Monday night through Wednesday night. High winds also are expected, making travel treacherous.

To date, no outdoor events have been played in Bismarck or Mandan. St. Mary's did travel to Watford City for two baseball games on Saturday. The Saints won both.

Thursday's high school track meet at the Willison Area Rec Center is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The University of Mary baseball team's plans will not be affected any more than they already have. The Marauders are on a 10-day road trip with games in Wayne, Neb., this past weekend. They play at Sioux Falls (S.D.) Tuesday and Winona State next weekend.

The University of Mary softball team's games against Minnesota-Crookston scheduled for Tuesday have been moved to Aberdeen, S.D.

Bismarck State College's baseball and softball teams are scheduled to finally get back on the diamond next weekend.

Both Mystics teams will head to Montana. The BSC baseball team is scheduled to play at Dawson (Mont.) on Friday, followed by a doubleheader against Lake Region State College of Devils Lake, N.D., on Sunday in Glendive, Mont. The Mystics (9-1) have not played since March 18 in Arizona.

The BSC softball team is scheduled to play six games in three different Montana locations. The Mystics, off since March 20, will play at Dawson on Friday, before meeting up with Wahpeton's NDSCS in Miles City for a doubleheader on Saturday. On Sunday, the Mystics will play Lake Region State in Glendive.