Long wait finally over for U-Mary, Garrett

Garrett, though, wanted to wait.

"I told (Huntley) I was a pretty loyal guy and I wanted to focus on the second half of my (2017-18) season at Bottineau. Our team lost out at regionals that year and I said 'send up the papers," Garrett recalled. "I decided the thing to do was keep playing hockey and get my degree.

"I really thought the program had a chance to be something special. ... I couldn't have scripted a better story than the way the last two and one-half years have gone."

Garrett scored 30 goals to go with 49 assists in his two years at Bottineau, and his knack for finding the net has continued as a Marauder. He piled up 42 goals and 113 points in his first two years at U-Mary and this year has 18 goals and 56 points.

Getting the U-Mary hockey program off the ground has created a strong bond among the men who launched the whole operation in 2018.

"I think of them like brothers the way we started the program," Garrett said. "... That's in the back of my head. We'll be playing for the University of Mary and each other, but I'll be playing for the guys who have gone through and gone on to other programs, also."