Long wait finally over for U-Mary, Garrett

When it comes to hockey, Zach Garrett may not have seen it all, but he's seen a lot.
Garrett, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound forward for the University of Mary, has spent his winters playing either junior or collegiate hockey since 2012. This week he was named the national Division 2 player of the year by the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
In 2017 he was named a junior college second-team All-American after helping Dakota College at Bottineau to the national junior college hockey championship.
Through it all, Garrett has usually served as a team captain. He's learned over the years that team accomplishments easily outstrip personal accolades.
"At the end of the day, I hope we win. That's what I care about more than a captaincy or player of the year," he emphasized. "I want to win, and I'll do what I have to do. ... Guys seem to follow me, but ultimately I put my faith in the other guys and what they can do."
"I have a lot of faith in our team. I try to make guys better every day, but I know the guys make me better," he added.
This week Garrett and his Marauder teammates begin what they hope will be the march to the elusive national ACHA championship. The ACHA Division 2 national men's tournament begins today with games in Bismarck and Mandan. Action wraps up on Tuesday at the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan with a 6 p.m. championship game. There will be no games on Sunday.
Top-ranked and top-seeded U-Mary faces off against Davenport University of Grand Rapids, Mich., in its tournament opener. Faceoff time is 7 p.m. at the Starion Sports Complex. The Marauders stand 33-4-6-1 on the season. Davenport is 6-4-1. U-Mary last played on March 27. Davenport has been idle since March 28.
Garrett, who grew up in Creighton, Saskatchewan, has played for U-Mary since the hockey program started in 2018. The Maruaders won 39 games their first two seasons, yet they will be playing their first post-season game today.
As a first-year program, U-Mary was ineligible to vie for the 2019 national tournament. Last season, the ACHA called off the national tournament in deference to the cornavirus pandemic just days before it was to be played.
"It was disappointing not being able to go to nationals last year, but we're hosting it this year," Garrett observed.
ACHA players are allowed five years of eligibility, giving Garrett the option of returning for this season. He's pursuing a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and business operations.
He said the Marauders could not be more focused than they are as the tournament approaches.
"With the way the guys have been practicing and preparing throughout the year, 'focused' would be an understatement. ... In my mind, we'll all be jacked up and ready to go," he said.
Garrett said some of the toughest competition he sees during the season is during practice sessions.
"Our biggest competition is practicing with each other," he said.
When Garrett, now 26, crossed the border to play at Bottineau in 2016 he wasn't banking on more than two years of collegiate hockey. That changed with the advent of hockey at U-Mary.
Marauders coach Dan Huntley traveled far, wide and often to put together his first team, and he set about pursuing some of the Bottineau Lumberjacks.
"I didn't know much about the ACHA. I was going to take my two-year degree, head home, play hockey with my friends and work in the mines," Garrett recalled.
Huntley changed all that.
"Dan was really good to talk to. He was persistent on trying to bring guys in and better the program. There were no promises. He said he wanted to get the best guys and it just depends on who wants to come. ... I was drawn by how honest he was," Garrett noted.
When Garrett saw some of his Bottineau teammates commit to the University of Mary, he began to seriously consider becoming a Marauder.
"My roommate (Jay Pringle) had signed here, as well as my other roommate (Jonathan Sundell). And a couple other guys (Kyler Moore and Josh Colleaux)," he recalled.
Garrett, though, wanted to wait.
"I told (Huntley) I was a pretty loyal guy and I wanted to focus on the second half of my (2017-18) season at Bottineau. Our team lost out at regionals that year and I said 'send up the papers," Garrett recalled. "I decided the thing to do was keep playing hockey and get my degree.
"I really thought the program had a chance to be something special. ... I couldn't have scripted a better story than the way the last two and one-half years have gone."
Garrett scored 30 goals to go with 49 assists in his two years at Bottineau, and his knack for finding the net has continued as a Marauder. He piled up 42 goals and 113 points in his first two years at U-Mary and this year has 18 goals and 56 points.
Getting the U-Mary hockey program off the ground has created a strong bond among the men who launched the whole operation in 2018.
"I think of them like brothers the way we started the program," Garrett said. "... That's in the back of my head. We'll be playing for the University of Mary and each other, but I'll be playing for the guys who have gone through and gone on to other programs, also."
The announcement of Garrett's selection as player of the year was part of a much larger award harvest for the University of Mary. Huntley was named Division 2 coach of the year for the second straight season. In addition, defenseman Johnny Witzke joined Garrett as Division 2 first-team All-Americans. Goalie Kyle Hayden earned a spot on the second team.
Garrett said there are other U-Mary players who could just as easily been singled out for national honors.
"I didn't have that as a goal of mine. Honestly, if I'd been asked a week ago who was going to win player of the year I could have named five players on our team who could have won it," he observed. "There are other guys on our team who easily could have been All-Americans ... And Dan was the coach of the year for the second year in a row. Our whole program has been blessed with the awards we received this year."
Huntley said Garrett is richly deserving of the awards.
"I am so happy for Zach. ... He is not only our captain, but he's as quality a person as you would want in your program. He is a team-first player ... and he plays as tough as anyone at this level," Huntley noted. "... His play is infectious and our guys really respond to his leadership. I know it means a lot to him, but I also know he understands that the recognition comes with the support of his teammates."
Huntley is one of just three men who have been selected ACHA Division 2 coach of the year in successive seasons. The others are Joe Augustine of the University of Rhode Island and Chris Van Timmeren of Hope College in Michigan.