Long layoff proved no problem for UND

Five weeks between games proved to be no problem for the University of North Dakota football team on Saturday.
UND blew out Missouri State 44-10 in its FCS playoff opener, but a bigger challenge awaits Sunday. North Dakota (5-1) travels to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to face third-seeded James Madison. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The 6-0 Dukes have played in three of the last four FCS championship games and are the only team to win a national title (2016) in the last decade besides North Dakota State.
“We’re excited. We’ve never been there before,” said UND head coach Bubba Schweigert. “James Madison is a very good program, one of the top programs in the country for a number of years. We look at it as an exciting opportunity for this team and our program as a whole.”
UND’s first FCS playoff victory in program history was a no-doubter. The Fighting Hawks jumped on Missouri State early and often, which has not always been the case this season.
“Fast starts haven’t always been the case this spring,” Schweigert said.
Despite not playing since March 20, linebacker Jaxson Turner said the team felt prepared.
“We kept practicing. We didn’t feel slow,” he said. “We were ready for the moment.”
The 34-day layoff was odd, but all part of playing through a pandemic.
“We’ve had to overcome adversity a lot this year,” Schweigert said. “This team has done a good job of looking forward, staying positive and being ready to play when we got the opportunity.”
Freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster said getting the program’s first FCS playoff victory was nice, but they want more.
“The first playoff win was something we really wanted to do, now we have to try to carry it over,” he said. “We have to focus on ourselves and do what we need to do.”
Both teams have played six games this spring.
The Dukes were off from March 28 to April 16, but have played each of the last two weeks. James Madison averaged 248 yards rushing per game and 199 through the air. Defensively, James Madison allows just 12 points per game.
“They’re balanced offensively and very skilled on defense,” Schweigert said.
UND will be without freshman wide receiver Bo Belquist. The New Rockford native suffered a broken leg against Missouri State last week. Belquist had 25 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns.
“It’s always disappointing when you lose guys due to injury,” Schweigert said. “You feel badly for him. He’s a really fierce competitor.”
UND’s next task it to win a playoff game on the road for the first time. As the only team to beat No. 1 overall seed South Dakota State, they are not lacking for confidence.
“Our mentality going into it is we can beat anyone in the country,” Turner said. “When we’re playing our best football, we can beat anyone.”
