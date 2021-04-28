Long layoff proved no problem for UND

The 34-day layoff was odd, but all part of playing through a pandemic.

“We’ve had to overcome adversity a lot this year,” Schweigert said. “This team has done a good job of looking forward, staying positive and being ready to play when we got the opportunity.”

Freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster said getting the program’s first FCS playoff victory was nice, but they want more.

“The first playoff win was something we really wanted to do, now we have to try to carry it over,” he said. “We have to focus on ourselves and do what we need to do.”

Both teams have played six games this spring.

The Dukes were off from March 28 to April 16, but have played each of the last two weeks. James Madison averaged 248 yards rushing per game and 199 through the air. Defensively, James Madison allows just 12 points per game.

“They’re balanced offensively and very skilled on defense,” Schweigert said.

UND will be without freshman wide receiver Bo Belquist. The New Rockford native suffered a broken leg against Missouri State last week. Belquist had 25 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns.