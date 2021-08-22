Things returning to mostly normal for University of Mary sports teams

From a sports standpoint things have returned to semi-normal at the University of Mary this month.
It’s been nearly two years since the Marauders had a football, soccer or volleyball game. However, the countdown clock is under two weeks for all three teams after the NCAA Division II 2020 fall season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
What a difference a year makes.
“We’re very excited to have a real season in front of us,” U-Mary director of athletics Dale Lennon said. “A year ago at this time there was nothing.
“We didn’t even know if we’d have a winter sports season. We’ve come a long way.”
There is no vaccine requirement for athletes from the NCAA or the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Lennon estimated approximately 70% of U-Mary athletes are vaccinated. Some NSIC schools are falling well below that percentage.
“Some are below 50%,” Lennon said.
That number is concerning, Lennon said, suggesting the conference as a whole is not out of the woods yet.
“You do worry about it when you see numbers in that low range in terms of vaccinations,” he said. “There’s still a chance they may have to shut it down. A little bit depends upon community rates and what’s happening in certain areas.”
Lennon would like to see vaccination percentages increase across the board, but they’re adhering to health and safety protocols to avoid problems.
“It’s still an issue, but I will say we’re doing extremely well on our masking policies not putting anybody at risk,” the AD said. “Nobody is questioning whether it’s right or wrong. We’re just trying to keep everyone safe.”
Football forecast
Lennon has been a frequent attendee at Marauders’ football practice during preseason camp.
The former D-II national championship winning coach at the University of North Dakota believes there is reason for optimism.
“I’m excited to see where we’re at. As unfortunate as last year was in not having a season, I think the players and coaches did a really good job using the year for development,” Lennon said. “I think in our skill positions we have some talent that’s as good as there is in the league. Now we just need to continue to develop depth so we're capable of withstanding injuries which are inevitable throughout the course of a season.”
Coaching staff shuffle
Two head coaches left the school late in the summer, both for NCAA Division I opportunities.
Dennis Newell was hired as the head cross country coach at North Dakota State after building the Marauders’ women’s team into a D-II power. Newell also was the head track and field coach, meaning two of his assistants – Jamison Dietrich (cross country) and Cale Korbelik (track and field) have ascended to the top jobs under an interim tag.
Softball coach Steph Roan left for an assistant coaching position at the University of Buffalo in New York.
Lennon is hoping to have the softball spot filled in the next two to three weeks.
“It’s still an open search. We have a few people we’ve reached out to,” he said. “Softball not being in-season, we do have a little time to work on it.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com