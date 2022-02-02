Legacy's Glenn signs with MSU-Moorhead, Flasher's Friesz to Dickinson State

Signing day was a busy one for several schools and players across the region.

Legacy High all-state defensive lineman Kiefer Glenn will continue his career at the NCAA Division II level after signing with MSU-Moorhead of the Northern Sun on Wednesday, the first day D-II athletes could officially put pen to paper.

The 6-foot-1, 224-pound Glenn was a three-year letterwinner for the Sabers, starting along both lines.

Scott Laqua's Dragons also netted Brody Headley of Bowman, a defensive back, Dickinson Trinity offensive lineman Trenten Bertelsen and Harvey wide receiver Madden Thorson.

NAIA power Dickinson State inked three top local players.

Jace Friesz, a two-time all-state quarterback for Flasher, signed with the Blue Hawks. Also an all-state player in basketball, Friesz accounted for more than 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in leading the Bulldogs to a pair of 9-man playoff victories last season.

Weston Kuhn, a two-time all-state tight end and defensive end at New Salem-Almont, also signed with the Blue Hawks. At 6-4, 220 pounds, Kuhn is a key player on the Holsteins' basketball team.

Amari Gilmore, a running back at Beulah, also signed with Dickinson State, which was ranked 15th in the final NAIA top 25 poll of the season.

Two players from Mandan, one from Century and one from Hazen are joining Valley City State.

Linebacker Sam Burr and tight end Turner Locken from Mandan will play for the Vikings next season. Burr and Locken were both two-way starters for the Braves.

Century's Jaden Braun, a tight end/linebacker, and Austin Richter, originally from Hazen, also are headed to Valley City. Richter is transferring from the University of Mary. The Vikings were the first team to finish outside the NAIA top 25 poll after finishing 8-2 last season.

Brenden Palmer, a two-way starter for Mandan, will play for the University of Jamestown in the NAIA's Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Palmer earned honorable mention All-West Region honors last season, playing both linebacker and fullback. He is pegged as a linebacker for the Jimmies.

Two Beulah Miners -- Trysten Buchfinck and Tayton Vondra -- also are headed to Jamestown. Both were linemen during Beulah's 8-2 campaign.

