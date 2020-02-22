Late goal lifts St. Cloud State over UND

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Jack Poehling’s third-period goal lifted St. Cloud State to a 2-1 NCHC victory over North Dakota on Saturday night.

Poehling snapped a 1-1 deadlock at 5:54 of the final period, helping the Huskies finish off a five-point weekend against the nation’s top-ranked team.

The two teams skated to a 3-3 tie in the opener on Friday night, with the Huskies getting the extra NCHC standings points in the shootout.

St. Cloud State scored first, getting a power-play goal from Spencer Meier at 6:46 of the first period. Meier’s goal came on a major penalty whistled against Shane Pinto for checking from behind at 3:11.

Collin Adams evened it up at 12:32 of the second for North Dakota.

Through two periods, UND had outshot St. Cloud State 17-14.

Poehling gave St. Cloud State the lead for good on a slap shot on a 3-on-2 rush at 5:54 of the third. UND has been dominating the opening minutes of the period but couldn’t find the net before the Huskies scored on the odd-man rush.

UND played without the services of Hobey Baker candidate Jordan Kawaguchi, who was held out as a precautionary measure due to injury, and lost Pinto to a game misconduct early.