Lance returns to Fargodome for pro day under the national spotlight

There was no game Friday at the Fargodome, but the national spotlight was still centered on the Bison's home football field.
North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance held his pro day in front of several NFL general managers and head coaches in the late morning session, which was broadcast live on NFL Network.
Lance, projected as a high first-round pick in next month's draft, said it was good to be home.
"It was a ton of fun to have this opportunity," Lance said. "Being back in the Fargodome was great. It was an awesome day. Overall, I thought it went really well."
Lance, who led the Bison to a 16-0 record and an FCS national championship in his lone full season in 2019, opted not to play in the spring season. Instead he's been working out with quarterback coach Quincy Avery.
He said the decision to bypass the season was difficult, but necessary.
"It was super hard, I'm not going to lie," Lance said. "It was the hardest decision hopefully I'll ever have to make deciding to leave school and miss out. It's been hard to sit on the couch and watch every Saturday.
"It's not like this is some different team. I know every guy on the team."
Lance has spent time around current NFL quarterbacks during his preparation for the draft, most notably Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans.
"Being around guys who are doing exactly what I want, especially a guy like Deshaun, has been really cool for me," Lance said.
According to the NFL Network, Lance measured in at 6-foot-4, 226 pounds. He threw 66 passes on Friday, but opted not to run the 40-yard dash, not uncommon quarterbacks. He is referring to a a GPS-timed 21.54 mph 19-yard touchdown run during the 2019 season to illustrate his speed.
Lance did take the famed Wonderlic test on Friday, he said.
"Twelve minutes, 50 questions. I took a few practice tests before," he said. "I don't know my score but I'm confident in how I did."
Many draft projections have Lance going in the top 10 picks, some to teams with established quarterbacks, others without.
"Whatever situation I'm put into, I'm going to get as prepared as possible and be ready to go whenever the coaches see fit," Lance said. "I don't pick where I got but will be super grateful wherever I go."
He feels like he's gotten a lot accomplished over the past six months.
"The biggest thing for me is cleaning up everything," Lance said. "Being as clean, polished and efficient in my movements as possible."
In a media availability with nearly 70 media members on Zoom, Lance was asked what he'll bring to whichever team drafts him.
"A great human being who loves football," he said. "I don't believe football is why I'm on the Earth, but it is what I love to do and it's going to be my platform for everything else."
