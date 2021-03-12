 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lance returns to Fargodome for pro day under the national spotlight

Lance returns to Fargodome for pro day under the national spotlight

{{featured_button_text}}

There was no game Friday at the Fargodome, but the national spotlight was still centered on the Bison's home football field.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance held his pro day in front of several NFL general managers and head coaches in the late morning session, which was broadcast live on NFL Network.

Lance, projected as a high first-round pick in next month's draft, said it was good to be home.

"It was a ton of fun to have this opportunity," Lance said. "Being back in the Fargodome was great. It was an awesome day. Overall, I thought it went really well."

Lance, who led the Bison to a 16-0 record and an FCS national championship in his lone full season in 2019, opted not to play in the spring season. Instead he's been working out with quarterback coach Quincy Avery. 

He said the decision to bypass the season was difficult, but necessary.

"It was super hard, I'm not going to lie," Lance said. "It was the hardest decision hopefully I'll ever have to make deciding to leave school and miss out. It's been hard to sit on the couch and watch every Saturday.

"It's not like this is some different team. I know every guy on the team."

Lance has spent time around current NFL quarterbacks during his preparation for the draft, most notably Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans.

"Being around guys who are doing exactly what I want, especially a guy like Deshaun, has been really cool for me," Lance said.

According to the NFL Network, Lance measured in at 6-foot-4, 226 pounds. He threw 66 passes on Friday, but opted not to run the 40-yard dash, not uncommon quarterbacks. He is referring to a a GPS-timed 21.54 mph 19-yard touchdown run during the 2019 season to illustrate his speed.

Lance did take the famed Wonderlic test on Friday, he said.

"Twelve minutes, 50 questions. I took a few practice tests before," he said. "I don't know my score but I'm confident in how I did."

Many draft projections have Lance going in the top 10 picks, some to teams with established quarterbacks, others without.

"Whatever situation I'm put into, I'm going to get as prepared as possible and be ready to go whenever the coaches see fit," Lance said. "I don't pick where I got but will be super grateful wherever I go."

He feels like he's gotten a lot accomplished over the past six months.

"The biggest thing for me is cleaning up everything," Lance said. "Being as clean, polished and efficient in my movements as possible."

In a media availability with nearly 70 media members on Zoom, Lance was asked what he'll bring to whichever team drafts him.

"A great human being who loves football," he said. "I don't believe football is why I'm on the Earth, but it is what I love to do and it's going to be my platform for everything else."

Lance

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

KU Jayhawks will pay Les Miles nearly $2 million of remaining contract in settlement
College

KU Jayhawks will pay Les Miles nearly $2 million of remaining contract in settlement

  • Updated

Les Miles, who agreed to step down as Kansas Jayhawks football coach Monday night, days after sexual harassment allegations against him from his LSU tenure became public, will be paid nearly $2 million of his remaining contract. KU Athletics released the two sides’ settlement agreement Tuesday, with KU agreeing to pay Miles $1,991,062.50. Originally, Miles had about $8 million left on his KU ...

Greg McDermott says he offered to step down after ‘plantation’ comments, but Creighton players wanted him to stay
College

Greg McDermott says he offered to step down after ‘plantation’ comments, but Creighton players wanted him to stay

Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott said Wednesday that he offered to resign after asking his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame speech. McDermott apologized Tuesday night for comments he made after a Feb. 27 loss. “Specifically, I said: ‘Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News