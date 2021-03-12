Lance returns to Fargodome for pro day under the national spotlight

There was no game Friday at the Fargodome, but the national spotlight was still centered on the Bison's home football field.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance held his pro day in front of several NFL general managers and head coaches in the late morning session, which was broadcast live on NFL Network.

Lance, projected as a high first-round pick in next month's draft, said it was good to be home.

"It was a ton of fun to have this opportunity," Lance said. "Being back in the Fargodome was great. It was an awesome day. Overall, I thought it went really well."

Lance, who led the Bison to a 16-0 record and an FCS national championship in his lone full season in 2019, opted not to play in the spring season. Instead he's been working out with quarterback coach Quincy Avery.

He said the decision to bypass the season was difficult, but necessary.

"It was super hard, I'm not going to lie," Lance said. "It was the hardest decision hopefully I'll ever have to make deciding to leave school and miss out. It's been hard to sit on the couch and watch every Saturday.

"It's not like this is some different team. I know every guy on the team."