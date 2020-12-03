Krebs, Marauders try to turn long layoff into a positive

In a best-case scenario, most NCAA D-II football players will go more than 650 days between games.

Not having the carrot of Saturday gamedays to look forward to could make the long months of difficult training draining.

Jonah Krebs, middle linebacker for the University of Mary football team, said his teammates felt those emotions when the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference season was canceled this fall. However, dwelling on the negative serves little purpose.

"Not getting to play games and have a season was very difficult for us," the former St. Mary's High School standout said. "We've tried our best to turn this into a positive by diving into our playbooks even more to perfect our craft.

"There will be a time when we get to play again. When that time comes, we have to be ready."

As of now, that's opening day 2021 when the Marauders are scheduled to play at Wayne State (Neb.) on Sept. 4. Between now and then, Krebs said the Marauders plan on sticking to safety procedures to prevent further virus-related problems.