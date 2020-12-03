Krebs, Marauders try to turn long layoff into a positive

In a best-case scenario, most NCAA D-II football players will go more than 650 days between games.
Not having the carrot of Saturday gamedays to look forward to could make the long months of difficult training draining.
Jonah Krebs, middle linebacker for the University of Mary football team, said his teammates felt those emotions when the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference season was canceled this fall. However, dwelling on the negative serves little purpose.
"Not getting to play games and have a season was very difficult for us," the former St. Mary's High School standout said. "We've tried our best to turn this into a positive by diving into our playbooks even more to perfect our craft.
"There will be a time when we get to play again. When that time comes, we have to be ready."
As of now, that's opening day 2021 when the Marauders are scheduled to play at Wayne State (Neb.) on Sept. 4. Between now and then, Krebs said the Marauders plan on sticking to safety procedures to prevent further virus-related problems.
"There are a lot of protocols in place so that we can continue to work out in the weight room and do those types of things," Krebs said. "We're putting the time in. I don't think anybody has been really negative or moping around or anything like that. We've working hard with our coaches and training staff and trying to get better by studying film and the playbook. That's all we can do."
Extra film work has been important for Krebs as he moves into the MIKE (middle) linebacker spot for the Marauders. He played in all 11 games in 2019, primarily at outside linebacker.
"It's been fun. I think the biggest thing is just the communication part of it, trying to be one of the leaders for our defense," he said.
Craig Bagnell, University of Mary head football coach, says Krebs has adjusted quickly to the new role.
"Jonah's done really well. He's going to do a good job for us," said Bagnell of the 6-foot, 211-pounder. "He has the qualities you want in a MIKE linebacker."
The Marauders were able to have 15 practices in the fall, similar to what a traditional spring ball would have been like.
Among the linebackers, Bagnell also singled out junior Devin Becker, a Legacy High product, and Bill Federson as standout performers during fall practices. Federson is a junior from Las Vegas. Nate Eschleman, a junior from California, also got high marks.
Bagnell was especially pleased with the play of the defensive secondary during the fall, both in terms of quality and quantity.
"The DB room is very talented. They continue to improve," he said. "It's hard to find those long, rangy guys, but we've been able to add those kinds of guys to the mix. We've elevated the competition in the DB room."
Brannon Flowers (sophomore), Johnny Tillman (junior), Tylen Small, a transfer from South Dakota State with three years of eligibility left, and the Gibson twins -- Ty'Rese and Ty'Rhae -- transfers from Montana State, all have impressed.
"To be honest, I feel like the talent level on the defense is through the roof," Krebs said. "We have the potential to be really good. We just need to make sure we're all doing our jobs on every play and trusting the schemes and each other."
In order for the win total to climb in the demanding NSIC, the Marauders need to improve defensively.
"We have to be better. We all understand that," Krebs said. "That's why now when we're not playing, we have to be taking advantage of this time. I feel like we are. The coaches have a good plan in place for us. We just need to take advantage of it."
That includes on the academic side. Krebs, in his third year on campus, is studying information technology management. He's talked often with his brother Noah, who had nearly 150 tackles as a defensive back and linebacker for the Marauders from 2016-2019 and now working as a civil engineer in Bismarck, about finding adequate hours for everything.
"You just need to balance your time and be smart about it," Jonah said. "All of us want to succeed academically and in football. That's what we're trying to accomplish."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!