Kovash, Kaas post NCAA qualifying marks to lead Marauders at NSIC meet

Dillan Kovash and Jesse Kaas posted NCAA qualifying performances to lead the University of Mary at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference indoor men's track meet Friday in Mankato, Minnesota.

Kovash cleared a personal-best height of 15 feet, 7.75 inches to place second in the pole vault and qualify for nationals. The Dickinson native soared past his previous top mark of 14-11. 

Kaas was one of four runners to post qualifying times in the 5,000-meter run. Kaas ran a 14:38.28 to place fourth in the race. Dawson Strom (14:52.80) was fifth. Kaas was also fifth in the 3K (8:28.95).

The other top three finish for the Marauders came in the 1,600-meter relay where Brady Erickson, Sam Honeyman, Jeremiah Morrissette and Isaac Huntington teamed for a third-place finish of 3:24.38.

Team-wise, the Marauders placed fifth with 49 points. Mankato (201.50) edged Augustana (200) for the NSIC crown.

Moorhead (68) was third and Northern State (63.5) fourth in the 12-team meet.

Astley Davis placed in a pair of events. He was fifth in the triple jump and seventh in the high jump.

