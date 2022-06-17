Korbelik named head track and field coach at University of Mary, Lessard to coach cross country

The University of Mary has removed the interim tag from Cale Korbelik’s title, elevating him to head men’s and women’s track coach.

In addition, Christopher Lessard has been added to the program as head men’s and women’s cross country coach and a track assistant coach.

Korbelik served as interim track coach last season, working with the Marauders sprinters, hurdlers and relay teams. The Marauder women’s team produced two national titles by D’Andra Morris, seven All-Americans, four Northern Sun individual champs and 16 all-NSIC performances in addition to a runner-up finish at the conference indoor meet. The men had two NSIC individual champs, three all-conference performances and sent an athlete to the NCAA Division II national meet for the first time in three seasons, placing fourth as a team at the conference meet.

In his first season at U-Mary Korbelik served as an assistant to Dennis Newell and was the recruiting coordinator. He came to U-Mary after coaching at Buena Vista (Iowa) and Whitworth (Wash.) after a college career at Northwest Missouri State.

Lessard comes to U-Mary from New Jersey Institute of Technology, where he was assistant cross country and track coach and recruiting coordinator. He also coached at West Texas A&M, Southwest Baptist (Texas) and Chabot (Calif.) and competed in college at Cal State-East Bay.

“We are extremely excited to bring Chris to UMary and elevate Cale to lead our cross country and track & field scholar-athletes,” said Marauders Interim Athletic Director Dan Huntley. “Cale has proven over the past year that he can lead our track and field teams to great success on and off the field and we have confidence that he will be a great mentor to these men and women in the future.

“We also have great confidence in Chris that he will help develop our distance programs and continue to develop nationally competitive men’s and women’s teams into the future. Both are young and bright coaches here at the right time to build their legacy together, one that follows in paths of our previous head coaches, Mike Thorson and Dennis Newell.”

