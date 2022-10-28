Kittner continues to pile up numbers despite frustrating season for Marauders

Danny Kittner's numbers have come down this season, but not much.

The University of All-American wide receiver is having another banner campaign, albeit without the team success he was so hungry for.

The Marauders enter the final three games of the season with just one win. Six of their seven losses have been by eight points or less.

Despite bummer after bummer, Kittner maintains enthusiasm befitting a national title contender.

"It is frustrating, but it's a lot like life. You face adversity, but you have to fight through it," said Kittner, who had 1,723 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns last season. "At the end of the day I'm out here playing the game I love with my teammates and coaches. I enjoy it every day."

Kittner's career likely will last long past his days with the Marauders.

His NFL resume tape has something for everyone.

With three games to go, he is the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's all-time leader in receptions (272) and receiving yards (3,498). His 31 touchdowns are the third-most in school history.

On top of that, he returns punts and kickoffs, is the holder on extra points, covers punts and also has a touchdown pass this season.

In the Marauders' latest gut-punch loss -- 40-38 to MSU-Moorhead on last Saturday -- Kittner returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, showing serious breakaway speed to go along with his precise route-running ability and hands that had just one drop in 129 targets last season.

"I don't think you ever have it all figured out. You can always get better. You can always learn new things, you have to," Kittner said. "It all goes back to the preparation during the week. Whether you're winning or losing, everything starts there. For us, we're not getting the results we want, but it's not because we're not putting the work in. We prepare well, then it's just about executing on game day."

Despite getting plenty of extra attention this season from opposing defenses, Kittner's numbers are still strong. He has 71 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns heading into today's noon kickoff at winless Concordia-St. Paul.

Still, he'd like to do more.

"It's been frustrating at times. We kind of knew defenses would play it that way to try and limit what I could do to help our team, but at the same time, we have a lot of guys that are capable of making plays and we've seen that during the season," he said.

The Marauders have three games remaining this season, the next two against winless teams -- today against Concordia-St. Paul followed by Minot State (Nov. 5) -- both on the road. They finish the season at home against NSIC heavyweight Bemidji State on Nov. 12.

There's plenty still to play for, Kittner said.

"We absolutely want to finish strong, and we can," he said. "Our record, it's not where we thought it would be. Little mistakes here and there can cost you when you're playing good teams. But we're gonna keep fighting, keep practicing hard and give it our all on game day."