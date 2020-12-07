Joint practices in the spring offer light at the end of the tunnel for Marauders

After plenty of darkness, there might be some light at the tunnel for the University of Mary football team.

When the 2020 season was sacked by COVID-19, all that was left for NCAA Division II teams like the Marauders was a sort of spring-ball situation in the fall. It included 15 practices, but coaches had to get creative to conform with coronavirus protocols. Contact drills were limited to 900 seconds. No more than 24 players could be in the weight room or locker room at one time. The list of dos and don’ts went on and on.

Strange as things may have been, sulking about it was not an option.

“It was challenging, but it was not a situation that was unique to us,” U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. “You can’t sit around and say, ‘Why us?’ Everybody got dealt the same deck of cards.”

For a program trying to climb the difficult Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference ladder, things needed to get accomplished even without the carrot of game days on the horizon.