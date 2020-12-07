Joint practices in the spring offer light at the end of the tunnel for Marauders

After plenty of darkness, there might be some light at the tunnel for the University of Mary football team.
When the 2020 season was sacked by COVID-19, all that was left for NCAA Division II teams like the Marauders was a sort of spring-ball situation in the fall. It included 15 practices, but coaches had to get creative to conform with coronavirus protocols. Contact drills were limited to 900 seconds. No more than 24 players could be in the weight room or locker room at one time. The list of dos and don’ts went on and on.
Strange as things may have been, sulking about it was not an option.
“It was challenging, but it was not a situation that was unique to us,” U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. “You can’t sit around and say, ‘Why us?’ Everybody got dealt the same deck of cards.”
For a program trying to climb the difficult Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference ladder, things needed to get accomplished even without the carrot of game days on the horizon.
“When it first happened, not having a season, it’s tough. We talk about the 24-hour rule, but it took a little more than 24 hours,” Bagnell said. “We moved on quickly. I’m really proud of how our players and how our coaching staff handled it. Whether it was improving individually with each player's fundamentals of their position, understanding and executing our systems, and physical development, we got better this fall in all those areas.”
As for the light at the end of the tunnel, that hopefully will come this spring in the form of joint practices. It won’t take the place of traditional games, but it’s also more than a typical spring-ball format where you don’t play anyone outside your own roster. The fine details are still being worked on -- such as location and opponent -- but it’s a carrot to look forward to after a lot of stick.
“We want to go compete against somebody else to see how we stack up,” Bagnell said. “It’s exciting to have that possibility out there. It gives us something to point to.”
Sticking around
Bagnell said seniors Luke Little (WR), Logan Nelson (QB), Toure’ Oliver (DB), Ramon Sallis (OL), Su’e Taugavau (DL), Scott Tripp (RB), Leo Vecchi (WR) and Anthony Zuniga (DL) will return next season.
The only senior not back is defensive lineman Isaiah Hubbard, who graduated and got a job.
“Those guys had a lot of things to consider and we certainly understand and respect Isaiah’s decision,” Bagnell said.
Options outside
One of the Marauders’ deepest positions is wide receiver.
Last season’s top three pass-catchers -- Danny Kittner (46-685, 3 TD), Luke Little (27-412) and Leo Vecchi (22-324, 2 TD) are all back.
Junior college transfers Brandon Morris and Riley Potthast, along with holdovers Patrick Burmeister and Jaden Andresen, also are in the mix.
“It’s a fun and interesting group,” Bagnell said of the receivers. “I think we have some guys that can do different things. It’s going to be a competition and that’s good.”
Under center
Who gets the wide receivers the ball will also be a competition.
Senior Logan Nelson accounted for nearly 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games during the 2019 season, but completed less than 54 percent of his passes.
“Logan’s doing well. He’s had a good fall,” Bagnell said. “He’s really improved mentally and with his lower half. He’s been more accurate.”
Bagnell said they weren’t using terms like “starter” or “first-teamer” during fall ball.
Sophomore Jason Hoekstra drew high praise from Bagnell. As did freshman Rhett Clements, who followed Hoekstra as starting quarterback at Legacy High.
“(Hoekstra) has made massive strides. He’s improved his arm strength a lot,” Bagnell said. “Rhett is going to be good. He picked up the offense very quickly.”
Avery Gould also is back. Gould got two starts in 2019.
Ground game
Scott Tripp averaged 5.3 yards per carry in in 2019, but was banged up and logged just 50 carries.
“He’s done well,” Bagnell said. “He’s a bigger type of back.”
Speedster Jakim McKinney is primed after redshirting in 2019. Diamonte Stugelmeyer and Dorian McAllister, also redshirt freshmen, have shown promise. Bagnell said they’re looking for two backs to separate themselves in the spring.
Up front, Drake Lalim and Conner Paul, who forced their way into the starting lineup as true freshmen, continue to improve.
“We benched some guys and got them in the lineup (in 2019),” Bagnell said. “They’ve proven they’re the real deal.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
