Jimmies hand Marauders first loss as road team remains undefeated in series

Quin Garrison added a shorthanded goal in the third period for the Jimmies (3-2-3).

The Marauders have been dominant at Starion, but they haven’t found a way to solve the Jimmies.

“I think against D-II teams we’re 43-1 or something. It’s crazy – this is a great home for us and we just can’t get their number,” Huntley said. “They play well. Tonight was a little different game than the other night or a month ago when we tied 4-4. Tonight was more physical, you have to play through that. Both teams did a great job on the penalty kill. They got one power play goal out of I haven’t even seen how many penalties we had to kill tonight, but it was a lot, so we’re pretty good in that area and that’s one thing we can point at tonight.”

Conan Hayton (4) and Kyle Hayden (32) combined for 36 saves for the Marauders (11-1-0-2).

The Marauders will get another shot at the Jimmies -- on the road -- this weekend.

“It’s kind of like three years ago, when we went into Minot,” Huntley said. “We were like 24-1 and we thought we were pretty good and they beat us 8-1. It really put us back in our place and then we came back and re-evaluated, we tied the next day 1-1 and then we went on and won 13 or 14 games in a row.