Iowa State sinks Jamestown with two third-period goals

Minimizing mistakes ranks high on the checklist of Iowa State University hockey.
The Cyclones slowed the game down and made good decisions in their opening game in the ACHA Division 2 men's hockey tournament on Thursday.
That disciplined approach yielded a 4-2 victory over the University of Jamestown at the Capital Ice Complex.
Both teams return to the CIC ice today. Iowa State, ranked third in the final Division 2 power poll, meets No. 11 Williston State College, also 1-0, at 4:30 p.m. Jamestown, ranked 15th, goes against No. 6 Marian, 0-1, at 10:30.
Williston State defeated Marian 4-3 in overtime on Thursday.
"Our system is to make good passes, make sure we don't fumble passes and get the puck deep," said freshman forward Peter Meyer, who had three assists on Thursday.
Iowa State, which defeated the Jimmies three times earlier this season, once in overtime, built a wide territorial edge in Thursday's game and outshot Jamestown 34-19.
Nonetheless, the Jimmies battled and clawed to stay even on the scoreboard for 41 minutes.
Iowa State's Jordan Hillman and Jamestown's Connor Rollo exchanged goals 38 seconds apart in the fifth minute of the game for a first period standoff.
Mason McIntosh gave the Cyclones a 2-1 lead on a blast from the blue line early in the second period. That advantage that held up until Jamestown's Lukas Brockman replied via a rebound goal with 1:44 remaining. Brockman's goal made it 2-2.
Iowa State finally broke through against Jimmies goalie James Grosklaus, who had played brilliantly, with two markers to start the third period.This time the Jimmies were unable to respond.
Canyon Brown shattered the 2-2 tie just 49 seconds into the third period. Meyer fired a pass from low on the left wing boards to Brown in the low slot, who converted from point-blank range.
Just under four minutes later, the Cyclones got a short-range insurance goal from Ryan Hempel. Hempel's goal proved to be the final tally of the game.
Iowa State outshot the Jimmies 16-5 in the final 20 minutes and kept the pressure on until the final buzzer. Thus Jamestown was denied the option of pulling Grosklaus for an extra attacker in the closing minutes.
As a common theme among the 16 tournament teams, Iowa State was playing its first game in almost a month.
Meyer wouldn't say the Cyclones were in midseason form, but felt they warmed to the task early in the game.
"We played well. It was our first game in four weeks so we were a little rusty. We did move the puck well, but we had to get back in the groove," he noted.
For the most part, Jason Fairman, who shares coaching duties with Shaun Gibbons, liked what he saw on Thursday.
"From a territorial standpoint we dominated. We didn't really have a lot to show for our work. ... We were never really at a comfortable level. We couldn't separate ourselves from them," he observed.
Jimmies coach Bryce Nybo, having seen the Cyclones three times previously, knew his team would have to be sharp in its own zone.
"We knew we were going to have to defend hard today. I knew we were up for the task against a very good Iowa State team," Nybo said.
Nybo gave a verbal tip of the hat to Grosklaus.
"He's always been someone we could rely on all year," he said. "He's kind of our backbone back there."