Iowa State sinks Jamestown with two third-period goals

Mason McIntosh gave the Cyclones a 2-1 lead on a blast from the blue line early in the second period. That advantage that held up until Jamestown's Lukas Brockman replied via a rebound goal with 1:44 remaining. Brockman's goal made it 2-2.

Iowa State finally broke through against Jimmies goalie James Grosklaus, who had played brilliantly, with two markers to start the third period.This time the Jimmies were unable to respond.

Canyon Brown shattered the 2-2 tie just 49 seconds into the third period. Meyer fired a pass from low on the left wing boards to Brown in the low slot, who converted from point-blank range.

Just under four minutes later, the Cyclones got a short-range insurance goal from Ryan Hempel. Hempel's goal proved to be the final tally of the game.

Iowa State outshot the Jimmies 16-5 in the final 20 minutes and kept the pressure on until the final buzzer. Thus Jamestown was denied the option of pulling Grosklaus for an extra attacker in the closing minutes.

As a common theme among the 16 tournament teams, Iowa State was playing its first game in almost a month.

Meyer wouldn't say the Cyclones were in midseason form, but felt they warmed to the task early in the game.