Iowa State grounds high-flying Lindenwood

Iowa State University goaltender Devin Naidow knew he had his work cut out for him when he learned he would be facing Lindenwood University on Monday.
Lindenwood, located in St. Charles, Missouri, scored 22 goals in three Pool B games at the ACHA Division II national tournament last week.
Not to worry. On Monday, Naidow took the wind out of Lindenwood's sails in the tournament semifinals at the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan. He stopped 37 shots as the Cyclones defeated second-ranked Lindenwood 6-2.
With the victory, third-ranked Iowa State earned a spot in tonight's national championship game. The Cyclones will take on tournament host University of Mary for the title at 6 p.m. The top-ranked Marauders advanced with a 7-0 victory over fourth-rated Liberty University of Lynchburg, Virginia.
Iowa State split a pair of close decisions with Lindenwood during the regular season, so Naidow knew the Lions' explosive scoring in pool play was no mirage.
"Against teams like Lindenwood and Mary (30-plus saves) is pretty normal," he said.
Naidow said the plan to slow down the Lions was "block a lot of shots, take away their great scoring opportunities and try to keep the puck out of our zone."
That the Cyclones did in the first period, limiting Lindenwood to nine shots on net while building a 3-1 lead.
Lindenwood got rolling in the final 40 minutes, outshooting Iowa State 15-14 and 15-12, but Naidow responded like the Rock of Gibraltar, turning away 33 of the Lions's final 34 shots.
"There were times when we tried to slow it down, but they kept coming hard and we had to match that pace," said Shaun Gibbons, who shares Iowa State coaching duties with Jason Fairman.
Naidow has backstopped the Cyclones for all four national tournament wins, including an overtime, while surrendering eight goals.
While Naidow was making life miserable for the Lindenwood sharpshooters, freshman wing Marco Escobar was sparking the offense with three goals and an assist.
Freshman forward Sam Dorfman redirected Ryan Rouleau's blast from the right point past Lindenwood goalie Michael Errico for the first goal of the game. Just 53 seconds had elapsed.
Escobar added two more goals, one on a power play, to give the Cyclones a 3-1 first-period lead. Lindenwood's only response was a power-play marker by Robert Bross, who scored from the top of the right circle on a shot that bounced off Naidow at 11:33.
Peter Meyer scored from Errico's doorstep late in the second period to put the Cyclones in command 4-1.
Lindenwood's Luke Gassett shaved the deficit to 4-2 on a goal from the low slot at 11:11 of the third period. Then Naidow slammed the door, stopping 10 Lion shots the rest of the way.
Iowa State, meanwhile, added empty-net goals by Jon Koester and Escobar in the final 80 seconds.
"It was a good day," said Naidow, a freshman from Grosse Pointe, Michigan. "That's what it takes to win the championship."
Naidow said Lindenwood earned both its goals.
"On the first (goal) I was screened in front. On the second, the guy got a good bounce in front off a blocked shot that went right to his stick," the goalie said.
With the victory, the Cyclones hiked their record to 14-7-0-2. Lindenwood's season ends with a 17-6-0-1 mark.
Fairman said Monday's contest was not a typical Lions-Cyclones showdown.
"This is my eighth year, and I'd bet 90 percent of our games have been one- or two-goal games," he noted. "We're more defense oriented and they're more offense, so it's a clash of different styles.
"They have a great program with great coaching. We knew we'd be in for a battle."