Iowa State grounds high-flying Lindenwood

Lindenwood got rolling in the final 40 minutes, outshooting Iowa State 15-14 and 15-12, but Naidow responded like the Rock of Gibraltar, turning away 33 of the Lions's final 34 shots.

"There were times when we tried to slow it down, but they kept coming hard and we had to match that pace," said Shaun Gibbons, who shares Iowa State coaching duties with Jason Fairman.

Naidow has backstopped the Cyclones for all four national tournament wins, including an overtime, while surrendering eight goals.

While Naidow was making life miserable for the Lindenwood sharpshooters, freshman wing Marco Escobar was sparking the offense with three goals and an assist.

Freshman forward Sam Dorfman redirected Ryan Rouleau's blast from the right point past Lindenwood goalie Michael Errico for the first goal of the game. Just 53 seconds had elapsed.

Escobar added two more goals, one on a power play, to give the Cyclones a 3-1 first-period lead. Lindenwood's only response was a power-play marker by Robert Bross, who scored from the top of the right circle on a shot that bounced off Naidow at 11:33.

Peter Meyer scored from Errico's doorstep late in the second period to put the Cyclones in command 4-1.