The Carolina Hurricanes continue to pile up North Dakota prospects.

The Hurricanes grabbed a pair of University of North Dakota hockey players in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Incoming freshman Jayden Perron was selected in the third round. In the sixth round, Carolina grabbed future North Dakota forward Michael Emerson.

Perron, who will be a freshman forward this season in Grand Forks, was taken with the 94th overall pick by the Hurricanes.

The Winnipeg native was among the top playmakers in the USHL the last two seasons. During his rookie season with the Chicago Steel, Perron registered 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) in 60 games in helping the Steel reach the Clark Cup finals.

In his second season, he nearly doubled his total, finishing with 24 goals and 48 assists for 71 points in 61 games.

He became the fourth incoming North Dakota skater to finish with 70 or more points in a USHL season, joining current UND players Jackson Blake and Dylan James and former Sioux player Mike Cichy (2009-11).

Blake, who will play with Perron this season in Grand Forks, is also a Hurricanes prospect. Blake was selected in the fourth round by Carolina in 2021.

Emerson, who frequently played alongside Perron on the Steel’s power-play unit, scored 30 goals and had 34 assists for 60 points last season with Chicago. The Yorktown Heights, N.Y., native joins Shane Pinto and Ryan Sidorski as the only New York natives to skate for North Dakota. He was taken with the 190th overall pick.

Defenseman Andrew Strathmann went in the fourth round (98th overall) to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Beach Park, Ill., native will play one more year with Youngstown before arriving in North Dakota in 2024. Strathmann had three goals and 35 assists in 56 games with the Phantoms in the USHL last season.

In the seventh round, the San Jose Sharks selected future North Dakota forward David Klee with the 196th overall pick. Klee, a Castle Rock, Colo., native, will play for Muskegon in the USHL this season.

North Dakota has had at least one player selected in each NHL draft since 1999, one of the longest active streaks among collegiate hockey programs. A total of 186 UND players have been drafted, which ranks third-most among NCAA programs.

Minot native Zach Nehring, a defenseman committed to Western Michigan, was taken by the Winnipeg Jets with the 82nd overall pick. Nehring played at Shattuck St. Mary’s in Fairibault, Minn.