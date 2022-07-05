Huntley looks to fill key holes for two-time defending national champion Marauders

After winning two straight national titles, there's no gray area as to what the goal is for the University of Mary hockey team.

Complacency? Nope.

"To win three in a row is something that is very important," said University of Mary head coach Dan Huntley. "We're pretty driven to do that. We're excited about the coming year."

Huntley has plenty on his plate at the moment. He's currently serving as the school's interim athletic director, while also preparing for the hockey program's final year at the ACHA Division II level. One year from now, they'll join the D-I ranks. An announcement on which conference the Marauders will play next year is planned for later this month.

There's also the task of filling the skates of three premier players -- forward Zach Garrett and defensemen Andrew Heckaman and Marshall Tschida. Heckman, a Dickinson product, recently got married and will be working in the construction business in town. Tschida has been hired as a teacher at Bismarck High.

"Those guys have decided they want to stay here," Huntley said. "It's pretty neat that they want to stay in our community."

All three were great on the ice.

Garrett won about every award that could be won, many of them twice or more. Heckaman and Tschida were as good as it gets on the blue line, penalty kill and power play. Tschida, amazingly, served just two penalty minutes all season in 2021-22 over 40 games.

"You don't have to be a big banging defenseman to play the game," Huntley said.

Despite graduating a handful of All-American-caliber players, the Marauders bring back plenty of top-end talent, notably leading goal scorers Seth Cushing (23 goals), Alex Flicek (22) and Garrett Freeman (22) and, of course, reigning ACHA Player of the Year, goalie Kyle Hayden. Drew Lenertz, one of the top defenseman in the country, also is back. All-American Johnny Witzke, who can play pretty much anywhere, also returns.

Still, Huntley is rounding out the next crop of recruits, focusing on landing a pair of defensemen and forwards.

Despite overwhelming success on the ice, and a looming move up to D-I, Huntley has taken a couple of defeats on the recruiting trail, although that also could soon change.

"We've still lost some battles with teams currently in D-I, and we've lost a few to some NCAA Division III schools that we were really hoping to get, but that's going to happen," Huntley said. "We're gaining some good players, certainly, but when they see that D-II moniker compared to D-I, there's still a difference. Hopefully in the future we'll win some of those battles."

Since the program started in 2018, the Marauders have always played a daunting schedule. It'll ratchet up even further this year with as many as 15 games against ACHA D-I opponents.

"We have a lot of great things on the schedule. We're going to be challenged, no question about it," Huntley said. "It's going to give us a really good indication about what things are going to look like down the road."

The season's not that far away, either. The Marauders host Waldorf (Iowa) on Sept. 24.

"It'll be here before you know it," Huntley said.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

