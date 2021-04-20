Huntley builds Marauders into hockey powerhouse

The University of Mary men’s hockey team has been just what the school has needed for years -- a successful team at a national level in what is considered a “major” team sport.

The goal of Marauders coach Dan Huntley from the start of the first season wasn’t just to have a hockey team, but to have a winning hockey team. He has done exactly that.

Nobody could have predicted he would need just three years to get the Marauders to such a lofty level after the team defeated Iowa State 2-0 in the ACHA Division II national championship game Tuesday night in Mandan.

They accomplished that feat with a gutsy 2-0 (really 1-0 without a fluke empty-netter with seconds left) win over Iowa State Tuesday in the title game.

“We’re three years old,” Huntley said. “Three years ago, we didn’t know what we were going to be. We could have been 5-42 that first year and it would have been pretty bad. And we wouldn’t have had the crowd we have had and we wouldn’t have had this tournament. The ACHA looked at us and saw a good environment.”