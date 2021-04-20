Huntley builds Marauders into hockey powerhouse

The University of Mary men’s hockey team has been just what the school has needed for years -- a successful team at a national level in what is considered a “major” team sport.
The goal of Marauders coach Dan Huntley from the start of the first season wasn’t just to have a hockey team, but to have a winning hockey team. He has done exactly that.
Nobody could have predicted he would need just three years to get the Marauders to such a lofty level after the team defeated Iowa State 2-0 in the ACHA Division II national championship game Tuesday night in Mandan.
They accomplished that feat with a gutsy 2-0 (really 1-0 without a fluke empty-netter with seconds left) win over Iowa State Tuesday in the title game.
“We’re three years old,” Huntley said. “Three years ago, we didn’t know what we were going to be. We could have been 5-42 that first year and it would have been pretty bad. And we wouldn’t have had the crowd we have had and we wouldn’t have had this tournament. The ACHA looked at us and saw a good environment.”
In terms of team success, the U-Mary hockey team has been just what the school needed. In what are considered major sports, the Marauders have struggled to be competitive on a national level since the transition from NAIA to NCAA II in 2007.
“The old adage that success breeds success is true,” U-Mary athletic director Dale Lennon said. “It’s a catalyst you’re looking for. Everyone feels a little bit better about themselves. When you have a program that’s successful, the other teams see that.”
The Marauders have been successful since the day they were born. But they weren’t eligible after their first season despite going 39-5-2-1 -- wins-losses-overtime-losses-ties -- per ACHA rules. COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 tournament before it started, ending a 39-9-2 season. Ironically, the team’s most successful season ended with its fewest wins – 38.
The Marauders have won big with a decidedly local roster. Huntley built a team that included 13 players from Bismarck, Mandan, Williston and Dickinson, forming one of the most potent teams offensively and defensively in the ACHA. Only one of those was a veteran player from Canada in Zach Garrett, the 26-year-old team captain who led the nation in scoring and was named ACHA Men’s DII player of the year.
“The season is long but there was still something at the end of the tunnel that we had to go for. But there wasn’t anything else to build on,” Huntley said. “There was no conference tournament and there was no qualification and we were getting in because we were hosting. There was nothing for us to cheer for and have as that next nugget.”
That’s when Huntley leaned on Garrett. And Garrett did his own leaning.
“I talked to those guys about two months ago about the cohesiveness I didn’t feel our team had,” Huntley recalled. “I challenged them big time and Zach really took it to heart that I was calling him out and things changed. He had relaxed a little bit, and I had as well, as far as pushing guys and keeping them on track. He has responded tremendously. He’s gotten everybody else in line.”
With COVID-19 ravaging much of the country, some teams in the tournament played very limited schedules. U-Mary, on the other hand, played 49 games thanks to mitigation efforts that slowed the spread of the disease in North Dakota and surrounding states. It also played a role in the tournament moving to Bismarck-Mandan, where the Marauders have gone 57-1 against D-II teams at Starion Sports Complex.
While the ACHA isn’t the NCAA or NAIA, it still is a legitimate sanctioning body for more than 400 teams in three divisions. There are 200 Division II teams, of which U-Mary is the best.