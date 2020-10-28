Hugelen, Marauders skate past Williston

On a big night for Jaren Hugelen, something was missing.

The freshman from Dickinson scored his first college goal, notched a hat trick and finished with four points in a 10-1 University of Mary victory over Williston State College on Wednesday night.

But when he scored his third goal of the game at the 16:21 mark of the second period to give the Marauders a 7-0 lead, there were no fans in the stands to toss hats on the Starion Sports Complex ice sheet.

Due to Covid protocols, there were no fans allowed to watch in person, making a web stream the only way to catch the game. Still, it was a big night for Hugelen.

“I’m sure everybody in his family was cheering,” Marauders coach Dan Huntley said. “It’s always exciting for that. We’ve got a lot of guys who haven’t scored hat tricks. (Alex) Flicek is our leading goal scorer over his career here and he’s never scored one for us. So it’s a special thing and I’m sure he’ll remember that one for a lone time.”

After a big road trip capped by some tough battles with national power Liberty, the Marauders were back at home.