Hugelen, Marauders skate past Williston

On a big night for Jaren Hugelen, something was missing.
The freshman from Dickinson scored his first college goal, notched a hat trick and finished with four points in a 10-1 University of Mary victory over Williston State College on Wednesday night.
But when he scored his third goal of the game at the 16:21 mark of the second period to give the Marauders a 7-0 lead, there were no fans in the stands to toss hats on the Starion Sports Complex ice sheet.
Due to Covid protocols, there were no fans allowed to watch in person, making a web stream the only way to catch the game. Still, it was a big night for Hugelen.
“I’m sure everybody in his family was cheering,” Marauders coach Dan Huntley said. “It’s always exciting for that. We’ve got a lot of guys who haven’t scored hat tricks. (Alex) Flicek is our leading goal scorer over his career here and he’s never scored one for us. So it’s a special thing and I’m sure he’ll remember that one for a lone time.”
After a big road trip capped by some tough battles with national power Liberty, the Marauders were back at home.
“Coming off last weekend where it was really intense three games where we had to be on top of our game, we were tired yesterday. We had a terrible practice,” Huntley said. “I was hopeful that we would come out and respond today.”
Hugelen, who came into the contest with two assists in eight games, finished with three goals and an assist, paying dividends from a new line that came together last weekend in Virginia.
“We just put that line together last week at Liberty with (Andy) Huber and (Zach) Garrett,” Huntley said. “Three big boys, they’re going to be hard to control, it doesn’t matter who we play.”
Garrett added a goal and two assists as U-Mary remained unbeaten at 8-0-0-2.
The Marauders got on the board early. Tanner Eskro, playing on a line with fellow freshmen Riley Scanlon and Justin Ohnstad, scored his second goal of the season at 3:16 of the first period.
Hugelen’s first goal of the game, a power-play tally off an assist by Andrew Heckaman, gave U-Mary a 2-0 lead midway through the first.
The Marauders put six goals on the board in the second period. Flicek and Hugelen scored goals 25 seconds apart early in the period to double the lead. It was Flicek’s ninth goal of the season and 74th in his Marauders career, coming 55 seconds into the second. At 1:20, Hugelen made it 4-0.
Fourteen different players produced points for the Marauders, including goalie Conan Hayton, who assisted in Flicek’s goal.
Goals by Garrett and Seth Cushing pushed the lead to 6-0 before Hugelen finished off the hat trick. Hugelen assisted on Garrett’s goal.
“Flicek and Cushing scored for us, as they usually do,” Huntley said. “It was good to get Quinn Ackerman a period in.”
Seven different players scored goals. In addition to Hugelen’s three, Cushing had a pair and Eskro, Flicek, Marshall Tschida, Garrett and Johnny Witzke each had one. Witzke had a four-point night with a goal and three assists.
Williston State got on the scoreboard late in the second as Dylan Borseth scored on an assist from Tanner Davis at 17:36.
Tschida scored with 33 seconds left in the period to give U-Mary an 8-1 lead going to the third.
“It’s always nice to get a win at home and know that we’re here for a while,” Huntley said. “It’s nice to know we can continue to rule this building. I think we’re 42-1-0 against Division II opponents at home, so it’s a special place for us.”
Hayton made 13 saves over the first two periods for U-Mary. Ackerman, a freshman from Bismarck, played the third period and made four saves.
Austyn Melin (21) and Nelson Schiller (8) combined for 29 saves for the Tetons (2-5-0).
“It was just one of those games that we needed to kind of relax a little bit,” Huntley said. “We’ve played some intense games and we’ve got a few more coming up with Iowa State on the weekend.
“We played (the Cyclones) tight when we were down there. I think it will be a little bit different game. We play on a much harder ice surface. The ice was pretty soft down there and that slowed the game down. So they’re going to have to be ready to come at us and with some of our line changes, I think we’ll have some opportunities to do some things that we didn’t do down there as well.”
The Marauders host Iowa State this weekend, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. on Friday night and at 4 p.m. on Halloween.
