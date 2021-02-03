Huber nets two goals in Marauders' win over Dakota College Bottineau

It’s a line change that’s still paying dividends three weeks later.
Alex Flicek, Andy Huber and Zach Garrett have been lighting the lamp at a steady rate for the University of Mary hockey team.
Huber scored two goals, Garrett assisted on two and Flicek had a goal and an assist as the Marauders posted their 10th consecutive victory on Wednesday night at Starion Sports Complex, beating Dakota College-Bottineau 6-1.
Huber scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season as U-Mary opened up a 4-0 lead midway through the game and a 5-0 lead late in the second period.
“Most of my goals are all on my linemates,” Huber said. “They usually beat one or two guys and they just find me open in the slot for easy tap-ins.”
Teaming up with the high-scoring Flicek and Garrett, a deft passer, produces an explosive group.
“Zach and I have been playing together for three years now so we know how each other plays,” Huber said.
“He’s a power-play guy,” Marauders coach Dan Huntley said. “When we played Williston on the 13th, after the first period I switched (Jaren) Hugelen and Flicek on those first two lines.
“Flicek had gone eight games in a row without scoring, was just in a funk ... I moved those two guys and he’s had nine games in a row where he’s scored a goal. Huber’s been a benefactor of that as well, being able to score about four or five goals in that span as well. And that all comes to fruition because of Zach Garrett. He’s such a good passer and everything starts with him in the offensive zone.”
Flicek got the Marauders on the scoreboard first. The junior from Bismarck took a backhand pass from Garrett and cashed in on a wide open net for his 17th goal of the season and the 87th of his career with 8:01 remaining in the first period.
The Marauders added to the lead just before the first intermission. Garrett skated around the back of the net with the puck and flipped it to Huber, who put the puck past DC-Bottineau goaltender Matthew Trulsen for his ninth goal of the season and a 2-0 lead with 6 seconds left in the period.
The Marauders kept Trulsen busy all night. The sophomore from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, finished with 55 saves for the Jacks (8-7), who came into the game having won three of their last four games.
The two goals came after the Marauders killed off a pair of Jacks power-play chances early.
“Right away we took a few bad penalties, but our kill has been strong so that got us going once we were able to kill off a few penalties, it gets us motivated and we just start rolling,” Huber said.
The Marauders got another solid effort from Conan Hayton in goal. The freshman from Aurora, Colo., stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced.
“Every game, he seems to make some saves in the first period that allow us to have some confidence and go into the next period with a lead,” Huntley said. “And once we get that lead … it’s a crazy number, we’re like 96-1-2 or something when we have a lead going into the third period. Our ability to close out a game is phenomenal. And that comes from everybody on the team realizing how important it is.”
Riley Scanlon made it 3-0 at 1:55 of the second, getting his second of the season on a wraparound.
Huber scored his second of the game off assists from Flicek and Marshall Tschida at 14:56 of the second, making it 4-0. It was the 63rd goal of his Marauders career.
Marauder freshman Derek Dropik made it 5-0 at 18:40, scoring off assists from Moore and Seth Cushing. It was his first career goal in four games.
Dakota College-Bottineau got on the board late in the period as Phillip Parisien finished off an assist from Bubba Strain with 6 seconds left in the period.
Cushing added a power-play goal at 17:37 of the third. It was his 22nd of the season, assisted by Drew Lenertz and Tschida.
The Marauders (21-1-2-1) are unbeaten against ACHA Division II opponents. They improved to 4-0 against the Jacks this season.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence,” Huntley said. “We’ve got size, got some speed, got good, aggressive defenseman that can handle the puck and skate well. Our goaltending is fantastic. I’ll take our two guys against anybody in the nation.”
U-Mary found a way to win even shorthanded.
“We had a couple guys out tonight, (Cyril) Nagurski, (Andrew) Heckaman and (Alex) Horner -- they’ve got about 320 man games between them that weren’t in the lineup. That takes two big defensemen off our lineup. We were able to find a way to win.”
The Marauders travel to Minnesota-Crookston this weekend, playing the Golden Eagles at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.