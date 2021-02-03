Huber nets two goals in Marauders' win over Dakota College Bottineau

Flicek got the Marauders on the scoreboard first. The junior from Bismarck took a backhand pass from Garrett and cashed in on a wide open net for his 17th goal of the season and the 87th of his career with 8:01 remaining in the first period.

The Marauders added to the lead just before the first intermission. Garrett skated around the back of the net with the puck and flipped it to Huber, who put the puck past DC-Bottineau goaltender Matthew Trulsen for his ninth goal of the season and a 2-0 lead with 6 seconds left in the period.

The Marauders kept Trulsen busy all night. The sophomore from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, finished with 55 saves for the Jacks (8-7), who came into the game having won three of their last four games.

The two goals came after the Marauders killed off a pair of Jacks power-play chances early.

“Right away we took a few bad penalties, but our kill has been strong so that got us going once we were able to kill off a few penalties, it gets us motivated and we just start rolling,” Huber said.

The Marauders got another solid effort from Conan Hayton in goal. The freshman from Aurora, Colo., stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced.