Hockey Roundup: Jan. 31

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MARAUDERS SWEEP AWAY PROVIDENCE

The University of Mary scored three third-period goals to break a 1-all tie and skate to a 4-1 win over the University of Providence at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan Saturday night.

The Marauders swept the two-game series, improving to 20-1-2-1 on the season.

Johnny Witzke broke the 1-all tie with a slick second-period goal. Witzke worked around two defenders then fed himself a pass, which he scooped past Providence goalie Tristan Lewis.

Andrew Huber and Kyler Moore also scored in the period as the Marauders pushed the lead to 4-1.

Zach Garrett scored the first goal for the Marauders, on the power play, at the 1:17 mark of the opening period.

In the game, the Marauders held a commanding 56-25 advantage in shots on goal. Conan Hayton had 24 saves to earn the win in goal for U-Mary.

The Marauders are back in action Wednesday night, hosting Dakota College Bottineau at 7.

BOBCATS HANG 9 ON FAIRBANKS