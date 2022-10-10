History will be made Saturday at the Fargodome as No. 1 NDSU hosts No. 2 SDSU

History will be made Saturday when No. 1 North Dakota State hosts No. 2 South Dakota State, in two ways.

It will be the first time a 1 vs. 2 matchup is held at the Fargdome and the first time the Bison and Jackrabbits have squared off as the No. 1- and No. 2-ranked teams in the poll.

It's also just the second time in FCS/NCAA I-AA history the No. 1 and 2 teams will square off during the regular season. The last time was in October of 1992 when Northern Iowa defeated Idaho.

Both squads are 5-1 with their only losses to FBS teams. NDSU lost at Arizona 31-28 Sept. 17, while SDSU dropped a 7-3 slugfest in its opener Sept. 3 at Iowa.

The Bison are the defending FCS champs and ranked No. 1, but are they be favored? Not if you ask their coach.

“I think (SDSU) is a really good football team. I think they’re probably the best football team in the country,” NDSU coach Matt Entz said. “If you look at their resume. They’ve played better football than we have.”

The Bison are coming off a narrow 31-26 road win over Indiana State. NDSU lost three fumbles in that game and had to come from behind to beat the 1-4 Sycamores.

Entz pointed to NDSU’s record (5-1) as a positive so far, but otherwise there’s plenty of work to be done.

“I don’t think we’ve played as well as we’re capable of. When you start looking at the number of so-called veterans and or experienced players on this roster, I think there’s more in the tank,” Entz said. “There’s been glimpses of really good football, and there’s been moments of poor football.”

Even with the uneven performance, the Bison have outscored their opponents 219-105. The Jackrabbits, who have won their last four games by two touchdowns or more, have scored 162 points and allowed 73.

“We’re finding ways to win, I just think there’s more,” Entz said. “I think we’re better than what I’ve seen on Saturdays. There have been positives, we just haven’t been consistent.”

The Jackrabbits will demand NDSU’s best.

SDSU has future pros all over its offense. Running back Isaiah Davis ranks sixth in the country in rushing yards with 641. He has five touchdowns and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

“If he squares you up in the hole, there’s going to be a collision,” Entz said of Davis.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski appears to be rounding into form. The sophomore missed all of last season with a knee injury. Gronowski has more than 1,100 yards passing and a 10-3 TD-INT ratio.

“He looks like he’s spinning it,” Entz said of Gronowski. “He has great command of their offense.”

Entz also expects Tucker Kraft to play. One of the top-ranked tight ends in all of college football, Kraft suffered a knee injury Week 1 against the Hawkeyes and has not played since.

Meanwhile, NDSU’s passing attack has ticked up of late.

Cam Miller completed 21 of 27 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown against Indiana State.

“He was unbelievably efficient,” Entz said of Miller. “There were two or three balls that were dropped (also).”

The Bison continue to rely primarily on their power ground game. NDSU’s 266.8 yards per game rushing ranks behind only Davidson (363.7) and Montana State (289.5).

Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits give up little on the ground, ranking third in the FCS at rushing yards allowed at 57.5.

After Saturday’s game, which starts at 2:30 p.m., NDSU has a bye week. NDSU closes the season with a home game against Illinois State (Oct. 29), followed by road games at Western Illinois (Nov. 5) and 16th-ranked Southern Illinois. The regular season finale is on Nov. 19 at the Fargodome against North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks are up to No. 20 in the poll.

Right now, NDSU’s sole focus is on the Jacks.

“It’s a big one,” Entz said. “It’s two teams that have great respect for one another, but love to beat each other.”