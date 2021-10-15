High-powered Marauders face another stingy NSIC defense

There are 163 schools playing D-II college football these days. Only 23 average more yards per game than the University of Mary.

The Marauders' 446 yards per game have come against a cupcake-free schedule, featuring a .667 opponents' winning percentage. Few of the teams ahead of them in total offense can say that, undoubtedly.

"I'm never gonna be the guy that complains about the schedule. To get where we want to go, you have to beat everybody in your conference," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. "Our league is really good. That's no secret. I think we've proven we can compete against really good football teams. Nobody is satisfied with just that. We still need to get over the hump."

Another hurdle looms today in Sioux Falls against the 4-2 Cougars, who have played a more favorable schedule through six weeks. It's not a soft 4-2, however. Sioux Falls is perennially among the Northern Sun's best.

This year's version is big, similar to 22nd-ranked Augustana, and relies heavily on the run. Thuro Reisdorfer ranks No. 2 in the conference in yards (527) and is first in average per carry (7.1)

"They're really big and strong," Bagnell said of Sioux Falls. "They're physical. This is going to be a fist fight."