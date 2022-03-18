Hemphill brings on-field expertise to roll as defensive coordinator for the Bucks

Trading in his helmet for a headset has been a smooth transition for Chris Hemphill.

The 36-year-old Los Angeles native played big-time college football at Washington; got cups of NFL coffee with the Bills, Buccaneers, Saints and Seahawks before thriving during a 10-year indoor pro career, which included three championships.

Now the defensive coordinator for the 1-0 Bismarck Bucks, Hemphill is enjoying all aspects of his second act in football.

"To be honest, it's been a smooth transition for me," he said. "During the latter part of my career, I felt like a coach on the field. So instead of yelling at players on the field, I'm doing it from the sideline now."

Hemphill's defense turned in a stellar performance last week in the Bucks' 26-23 road win over the Green Bay Blizzard to kick off the 2022 Indoor Football League season. Tonight at 7:05 p.m., the Bucks host the Sioux Falls Storm inside the Bismarck Event Center.

The Bucks allowed just two touchdowns and forced three fumbles in their season-opening win over the Blizzard. Bismarck has defeated Green Bay five times in a row dating back to last season.

"We felt really good about how we performed last week," Hemphill said. "It's always a rivalry game against Green Bay. We didn't go into the game with an overly big game plan. Green Bay doesn't do a lot of fancy stuff with motions or formations, so we just wanted our guys to go in with a clear mind, play fast and I thought we executed really well."

Aaqil Sheppard and Romon Morris had seven tackles each in the win. Patrick Macon added six tackles. Morris had one of their three fumble recoveries. Armonti Carey had a sack.

Hemphill expects to see strong play up front all season.

"All of our D-linemen can rush the passer and stop the run and that's really clutch in the indoor game," Hemphill said.

The Bucks have a largely new roster, or as vice president of operations Heidi Ripplinger calls it, "freshmen." All but three players on the roster are newcomers.

"We have an interesting group of young guys that had never played together until training camp," Ripplinger said. "They've worked hard and prepared well. Most of the players in the group are used to outdoor football, so it's been interesting to see them make that transition."

Hemphill, who played on the 2016 Wichita Force team which won the Champions Indoor Football title, said the Bucks went into the season with high expectations. Rod Miller, current Bucks head coach, led the Force to that championship with Wichita.

"Our guys have set the bar pretty high, which makes our job as coaches easier," Hemphill said. "This team has to go out and earn respect. We have to focus on each week and make sure we're as prepared as possible through film study, having good practices and up to this point, we like how our team is working."

Last week, quarterback Tahj Tolbert was stellar for the Bucks. He earned IFL Offensive Player of the Week honors after throwing three touchdown passes -- two going to John Brunner and one to Rob Brown. Tolbert threw for 119 yards and ran for 17.

Sioux Falls also is 1-0 after beating Quad City, 35-24, last weekend.

Ripplinger said ticket sales have been going well, to the point where they're planning to have more staff on site for Saturday's game.

Having fewer precautions to deal with coming out of the pandemic also is helping.

"It feels like more fans are receptive to in-person, face-to-face activities, so that's exciting," she said. "Football doesn't end in February."

Hemphill, in his second season on the Bucks' coaching staff, has enjoyed his time in Bismarck, with one notable exception.

"It's been great. The people are very nice to us, whether we're at the grocery store, at the gym working out, the lake, or just out and about," the Southern California native said. "The one thing I struggled with were those minus-20 degree days. Those were tough, but when it gets really cold like that, I make sure to stay inside."

