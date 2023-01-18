Hayden stellar in goal for Marauders in win over Jimmies

Kyle Hayden was in trademark All-American form Wednesday night for the University of Mary hockey team.

The reigning ACHA M2 Player of the Year made 54 saves as the Marauders defeated Jamestown's M1 team 5-1 at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

Hayden, who has a single-season record 10 shutouts already on the campaign, allowed only a third-period tally in what was another banner performance for the Alexandria, Minn., product.

Hayden's been between the pipes for scores of big games for the Marauders, none bigger than two national championship wins, but as regular season contests go, Wednesday was noteworthy.

"We knew Jamestown was going to come out flying. They're a very talented, very quality hockey team so I was just trying to take it one shot at a time," said Hayden, who still has another year of eligibility after this one. "I don't think you ever expect 54 saves, but I’ll take it.

"Jamestown is always very good. They're one of our closest rivals, so yeah, this one feels pretty good for our team."

The Marauders were outshot 55-30 in the game, but quality trumped quantity against the eighth-ranked Jimmies.

"That's a very good team," Marauders head coach Dan Huntley said of the Jimmies, who fell to 14-6 on the season. "Goaltending was the difference tonight. (Jamestown) outplayed us for the majority of that game, but Kyle was outstanding."

The Marauders scored two goals in each of the first two periods and one in the third.

Andy Huber scored twice. Alex Flicek, Cyril Nagurski and Garrett Freeman also lit the lamp. Caleb Petrie and Johnny Witzke each had two assists in the win as the Marauders continued their dominant second-semester play.

Since the calendar flipped, the Marauders are 8-0 and have outscored their opponents 40-13.

"I think we're rounding into pretty good form. As a team we have high expectations. You're not going to have your 'A' game every time, but we can always control our effort and attitude and I think we've been pretty consistent doing that throughout the season," Hayden said.

Not that the Marauders were struggling before the holiday break. With Wednesday's win, they're now 28-4-1.

"You can see it coming, I think. The right people are scoring. Defensively, we're playing pretty well. Tonight wasn't our best game, but again, the opponent had a lot to do with that," Huntley said. "To be able to win against a team of that quality, while not playing your best, that probably is a positive in some ways, too."

The Marauders were outshot 16-6 in the first period, but when the horn sounded they were up 2-0. Alex Flicek's ninth goal of the season broke the seal at the 11:44 mark and the home team never looked back.

Still, it was not without a few harrowing moments. In the span of 40 seconds in the second period, Hayden made a sparkling glove save on a Jamestown 3-on-1. Just seconds later, Reid Wilson got a completely free breakaway 1-on-1 with Hayden, who was having none of it and again made a stellar save.

"It feels good to be tested and then to be able to come through for my team, you can't ask for anything more," Hayden said. "Our goalie coaches are great at helping us on and off the ice. I have total faith in my teammates, so we have a good thing going. There's still a long ways to go, but I feel like we're building toward something special again."

The Marauders have another major test ahead, traveling to Minot on Saturday to face the Beavers, who are ranked No. 1 in ACHA M1 and unbeaten in 19 games.