Hayden, Marauders shut out Golden Eagles

Scoring just a single goal with a normal goaltender in net isn't going to get the job done for most teams.

For the University of Mary's men's hockey team and senior Kyle Hayden, one goal is all that was needed to slam the door on visiting Minnesota-Crookston (16-3), as the Marauders (27-4-1) won a tight 1-0 outing Monday afternoon at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan.

"At the end of the game, our game management was good," Dan Huntley said. "Both teams were coming off two games in two days, so we were in the same boat about being tired and sore, so it was a question of how we did at managing it."

The lone goal of the game was scored on Mary's only power play of the game.

Thirteen minutes into the first, the Marauders were nearing the end of a two-minute man advantage when a pass found its way to forward Caleb Petrie.

"We just put that new power-play group together on Thursday," Huntley said. "It was exciting to watch them move the puck. We kept the puck in there for most of the power play, which shows the control we can have with that group."

Taking a moment to settle the puck with both Golden Eagles defenders and goalie Jared Aamold (31 saves) well out of position, Petrie smacked the puck home.

"Caleb made a great play, he got the goalie down and waited and waited and finally got a good shot," Huntley said. "Good on him and his teammates being able to get him the puck."

It was the Marauders and Hayden (25 saves) who had to survive a penalty kill in the second period.

In fact, by far Minnesota-Crookston's best chance of the game came on a 1:07 of 5-on-3 play.

With two Marauders in the sin bin, the Golden Eagles engaged in several netfront scrambles that Hayden and his defenders did just enough to send out of harm's way.

"Our guys did a good job of eliminating their chances and helping me see pucks for the most part," Hayden said. "I had to see where the puck was going and had to know where they would be shooting from."

Hayden himself admitted that Minnesota-Crookston did a good job of making his job hard in the first period.

"They did a good job of taking my eyes away in the first," he said. "The guys did a good job of keeping pucks to the outside to make sure they couldn't shoot through screens. It was tough to see to start, but we corrected that for the second and third."

Outside of the five-on-three, the Marauders were more effective on Minnesota-Crookston's power plays than the Golden Eagles.

Each of the three situations in which U-Mary was at a 5-on-4 disadvantage resulted in breakaway chances for the Marauders, but Aamold was on his game and turned all other Mary chances aside.

"Our penalty kill has been phenomenal all year long," Huntley said. "We're at a plus when we take a penalty, because we've given up 10 power-play goals and scored 12 shorthanded goals. The guys are connecting, they've been around each other so much that they have a connectedness about when to take those chances."

Mary did have plenty of high danger chances throughout the game, particularly in the second when the two teams exchanged 31 shots, 19 of which came from the Marauders.

What Mary did struggle in, and what, according to Huntley, likely kept them from putting up a crooked number on the scoreboard, was taking advantage of rebound chances.

"We had breakaways, we had interior shots and tips, but what we didn't get to a lot was rebound shots," Huntley said. "(Aamold) left a lot of rebounds out, which was a little odd for us to not get to the front of the net. We had a few opportunities, but they were more individual efforts."

The goalie duel between Hayden and Aamold was praised by Huntley, as well as the two team's jobs in suppressing shots.

"Both goalies had big saves that could have changed the game, they were the showcase of the game today, not the rest of the players," Huntley said. "In the six or seven games we played before this to start the new year, we had been averaging about 55 shots a game, so they kept us at bay as well, which took away some opportunities."

Despite their struggles in getting the puck into the back of Minnesota-Crookston's net, U-Mary was in its element keeping the Golden Eagles away from Hayden.

Never was that clearer than during the final two minutes of play in the third period.

With the Golden Eagles wanting to press their advantage and get Aamold off the ice for an extra attacker, the Marauders continued pestering Minnesota-Crookston skaters into turnovers.

"That can kinda come down to skilled players," Huntley said of his team's ability to disrupt Minnesota-Crookston's chances. "We had our top lines out there, and if they can't handle the puck, we'll force turnovers and keep pucks to the edges of the rink."

Thanks in large part to a poorly-timed icing from a Golden Eagles skater, Mary spent nearly half of the final minute of play in Minnesota-Crookston's end.

Hayden and U-Mary's defense ensured that would be all the time they needed to seal their third 1-0 win of the season, and Hayden's 10th shutout of the season.

"We know how to play the close, low-scoring games," Hayden said. "When it's close like this and low-scoring, these are the fun games for me. Goalies love the 1-0 shutouts.

"That offensive pressure relieved a ton of stress for us, and the skaters we had on the ice aren't going to give up many chances at the end of the game."

The Marauders really get into the meat of their schedule in the final few weeks of January.

Through the final Saturday of January, Mary will play Jamestown's D-I team twice, Minot State, Williston State and Montana State twice, getting a good look at some of the best of what the ACHA's top two divisions have to offer.

First up, their first game against the Jimmies of Jamestown Tuesday evening at home.

"Jamestown, we're 6-7-1 against them, and we want to play well against them," Huntley said. "We want to show we're ready to play, ready to take on that league, and further encourage that rivalry against Jamestown.

"Usually other opponents prepare for us, this time we're preparing for them."